X!

Still no consensus among MPs on 'gray passport' holders' voting rights in Estonia

News
The Riigikogu's main debating chamber.
The Riigikogu's main debating chamber. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Debate continues over two proposed amendments to Estonia's Constitution focusing on voting rights for "gray passport" holders, with politicians somewhat playing hot potato on the issue as the second reading approaches next month, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

"Gray passport" holders are persons of indeterminate citizenship who are ordinarily resident in Estonia, but not citizens of Estonia or any other state. In practice, they are overwhelmingly Russian speakers; the term comes from the color of the travel document issued to them for international travel.

The Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition has agreed that Russian and Belarusian citizens resident in Estonia will not be able to vote, but gray passport holders will retain the right to vote, the latter move a compromise towards the Social Democrats (SDE).

The local elections, at which citizens of third countries resident in Estonia can vote, take place in October, meaning the bill making the voting rights changes is being processed ahead of this.

Since this would involve amending the Constitution, it would also require 80 percent voting in favor at the 101-seat Riigikogu, rather than a simple majority, meaning the coalition with 65 seats will need at least 15 opposition MPs to vote on their side.

Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

On the other hand, a second amendment, submitted by Isamaa and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), would restrict local elections to Estonian citizens only, i.e., gray passport holders would not be able to vote come October.

The government's bill's second reading is scheduled for February, ahead of which substantive amendments can be made; between the second and third (and final) reading, only cosmetic changes can be made.

The Riigikogu's Constitutional Affairs Committee is set to discuss amending the Constitution next week, and Priit Lomp, the SDE chief whip, said Isamaa, which might also support the coalition's stance, holds the key.

Priit Lomp (SDE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Isamaa MP Helir-Valdor Seeder in response passed things on to the coalition Reform Party, saying: "The solution depends just as much, if not more, on the Reform Party, which allows itself to be held hostage."

"The voting rights of EU citizens stem from the Lisbon Treaty and EU law, and the constitutional amendment in Estonia should be limited to this," Seeder added, with reference to who should be able to vote in Estonia.

Eesti 200 MP Hendrik Johannes Terras said he still believes a compromise is viable.

"It is important to continue trying to find points acceptable to four-fifths of the MPs. We will review the amendments in the committee and discuss them," Terras noted.

Discussions on the removal of voting rights from Russian citizens resident in Estonia took on a new significance with Russia's invasion of Ukraine – the last local elections took place in October 2021, a few months before the invasion began.

The demographic along with gray passport holders makes up a significant voting bloc in Estonia, with the underlying assumption being votes might be cast for candidates hostile to Estonia's sovereignty – as had happened even at the 2023 Riigikogu election.

EU citizens resident in Estonia can vote in European Parliament elections, while Riigikogu elections have the narrowest franchise, being restricted to Estonian citizens only.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte,Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Anne Raiste.

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:47

French firm submits winning Saare 1 zone offshore wind farm bid

07:11

Officials say app taxi drivers' Estonian language skills are still poor

23.01

Estonian government calls for Maastricht criteria change to help increase defense spending

23.01

Tartu Ski Marathon organizers consider move to Ida-Viru County due to lack of snow

23.01

RKIK: Additional €600 million could be used to buy weapons and ammunition in coming years

23.01

ERJK: Former finance minister's appearance in Škoda ad a prohibited donation

23.01

Henri Drell leads Remix to win over Salt Lake City

23.01

Eliisa Pass: Ministry of Climate tearing down fundamentals of Nature Conservation Act

23.01

Parempoolsed criticize PM's claim that hiking defense spend to 5% of GDP requires loan

23.01

Estonian biathlete comes sixth at European Junior Championships in Germany

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.01

Agency: Telia's fast internet campaign violates consumer rights

22.01

Estonian court convicts three right-wing extremists

23.01

Telia: Our fast internet offer was meant to lower prices

23.01

EDF planning to tighten conscripts' Estonian-language skills requirements

22.01

Employers: Indexations need to be frozen in Estonia until growth returns

22.01

Supreme Court rules four subsections of Aliens Act unconstitutional

23.01

Swedbank net profit remains sky high in 2024

23.01

Estonian soldiers prepare for Iraq deployment in Blackhawk helicopter exercise

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo