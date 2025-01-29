X!

Rein Lang: So what has the government agreed on?

Opinion
Rein Lang
Rein Lang Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Opinion

Rein Lang writes about three topics regarding which it remains unclear what the ruling coalition has decided.

Could someone please explain three things to an elderly citizen.

First.

How should one understand the recent energy policy agreement of the heads of parties forming the ruling coalition (and representing the parliamentary majority)? That we will soon have reverse auctions for onshore and offshore wind farms and a major energy storage facility, all of which will be heavily subsidized.

But we're also about to introduce legislation necessary for building a nuclear power plant and start looking for a suitable location for it. It remains unclear whether we'll also have to subsidize the nuclear plant and how much.

But one of the parties to the supposed agreement said they are against a nuclear plant. That they're not associated with the agreement — disagree in terms of what has been agreed.

So what was agreed?

Second.

How to understand the coalition's agreement that Russian and Belarusian citizens should not be allowed to vote at the upcoming local elections in October? To do that, it was agreed to amend the Constitution in a way that would allow stateless persons to keep their local elections voting right. However, there aren't enough votes to get it done in parliament.

This means that Russian and Belarusian citizens are still welcome to vote in the October local government council elections.

So what was agreed?

Third.

In 2020, the foolish government decided to pour considerable sums into the bottomless well of the national airline. Then, the foolish government left and was replaced by the wise government. A part of sums pledges by the foolish government has not been paid out yet, and the wise government had to decide what would become of the money.

The matter was allegedly discussed and the conclusion drawn that the previous government was foolish, that there would be no additional funding, while the sums earmarked were paid out. Money was still spent.

So what did the wise government agree on?

Anyone who can provide satisfactory answers to all three questions will have at the very least earned a hearty handshake.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

