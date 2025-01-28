Isamaa chair: Coalition's energy development plan will fail to meet its goals

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu has criticized Estonia's long-range energy plan as unveiled on Monday, calling it unrealistic and lacking impact assessments.

"Ideological decisions jeopardize investment security, energy reliability, and competitive electricity prices," Reinsalu cautioned.

He said: "The energy development plan underlying today's decision by ruling politicians lacks a substantive impact assessment."

The Isamaa leader noted that business organizations have harshly criticized the plan's realism too, adding: "Unfortunately, the plan fails to ensure investment security, energy security, or competitive energy prices."

Reinsalu called for a rational and realistic approach to energy policy.

"The government should develop a rational action plan for energy, based on the premise that Estonia can produce electricity in the volume it consumes, including ensuring supply security with controllable capacity."

He further stressed that: "It is also important that society, businesses, and investors have clarity about the future of energy policy, that the total cost of decisions from production to consumption is identifiable, and that actions are geared toward achieving competitive electricity prices."

The energy plan has not been widely debated or approved, yet key decisions are already being made. Reinsalu pointed out that Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), Education Minister Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), and Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE) had all announced the decisions, bypassing broader government involvement.

The Isamaa leader questioned why such a small cabal of politicians is driving the crucial policies.

Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition leaders have agreed to auction two terawatt-hours (TWh) of wind farm capacity and are preparing a support measure for the Paldiski energy storage facility. Reinsalu warned that these decisions, driven by ideological goals, could lead to supply insecurity and unpredictable energy prices.

On Monday, government leaders announced they had reached an agreement on key energy measures, including plans to auction a total of 4 TWh of offshore and onshore wind farm capacity by April.

To facilitate this, they secured EU state aid approval. This plan forms part of a broader energy strategy aimed at achieving 100 percent renewable electricity production by 2030, in line with Estonia's consumption needs.

The government plans reverse auctions for 2 TWh each of offshore and onshore wind energy and is to support a 500 MW energy storage project in Paldiski, with the consumption forecast now lowered to 11 TWh by 2035.

Climate Minister Yoko Alender (Reform) has stressed the need for backup power from the Kiisa power station near Tallinn and highlighted potential state support for the Energiasalv storage project in Paldiski.

