Audit Office demands power consumption forecast calculations from ministry

Sopi-Tootsi wind farm in Estonia. Photo is illustrative.
Sopi-Tootsi wind farm in Estonia. Photo is illustrative. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
The National Audit Office has submitted an information request to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM) and the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EISA) seeking the calculations behind Estonia's electricity consumption forecast, which includes an estimate of up to 18.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) by 2035.

The National Audit Office (NAO) is conducting post-audit procedures following the publication of the report on the "Activities of the State in Developing Wind Power" audit in January 2024.

As part of these follow-up procedures, in an inquiry dated January 17 of this year, the audit office asked the Ministry of Climate for the electricity consumption forecast for Estonia drawn up by the MKM and EISA and referenced in the National Energy Sector Development Plan (ENMAK) through 2035.

The NAO notes that the same electricity consumption forecast is also referenced in the letter of explanation accompanying the bill of amendments to the Electricity Market Act and the Energy Sector Organization Act, where according to the MKM and EISA forecast, Estonia's electricity consumption is estimated to reach 11.2 TWh in 2030 and 18.5 TWh in 2035.

On February 11, the Climate Ministry responded to the NAO, stating that the ministry itself does not draw up electricity consumption forecasts, and recommending that they contact MKM and EISA directly about their forecast.

The National Audit Office has requested that the two institutions send the office the full text of the electricity consumption forecast referenced in the draft ENMAK and bill of amendments to the Electricity Market Act and the Energy Sector Organization Act by no later than February 20.

"This is so that the National Audit Office can review the expert calculations and considerations behind the forecast, based on which electricity consumption for 2035 is estimated to be up to 18.5 TWh, as well as examine the consumption forecasts for the years before and after 2035," the information request states.

The audit office has also requested information about the experts who drew up the consumption forecast so that they can clarify any related matters if necessary.

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

