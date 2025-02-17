X!

Watchdog points to loophole leaving children born in Estonia without citizenship

News
Office of the Chancellor of Justice.
Office of the Chancellor of Justice. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise wants the Riigikogu to amend the Citizenship Act so that a child of stateless parents can acquire Estonian citizenship even if one of the parents has not lived in Estonia for the required five years.

A parent turned to the chancellor of justice with concerns that their child, born in Estonia in 2018 without citizenship, has been unable to obtain Estonian citizenship.

When the Office of the Chancellor of Justice began investigating the matter, it became evident that a gap in the Citizenship Act prevents a stateless child born in Estonia from acquiring Estonian citizenship if neither of the child's parents holds the citizenship of any country, but one of them had lived in Estonia on a residence permit for less than five years before the child's birth.

In this specific case, the child's mother was born and has lived her entire life in Estonia, holding a long-term residence permit. The child's father is also stateless, but he had resided in Estonia on a residence permit for less than five years before the child was born.

According to the law, a stateless child in such a situation cannot obtain Estonian citizenship even after their second parent has completed five years of residence in Estonia with a residence permit. The law currently allows for the simplified acquisition of Estonian citizenship only immediately after birth. Later, the child can only acquire Estonian citizenship if at least one parent applies for Estonian citizenship or if the child applies independently under the general procedure after turning 15.

The chancellor of justice stated that this situation unjustifiably restricts the child's rights.

"The state must ensure that a child born in Estonia who does not acquire any nationality at birth does not remain stateless. There is no reasonable justification for why some children are left without citizenship, despite being born in Estonia, receiving an Estonian residence permit and having ties to the Estonian state through their parents," Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise wrote in a letter to the Riigikogu Constitutional Committee.

Madise added that the state has an obligation to prevent children from being left stateless. The right to citizenship is also enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which stipulates that a child has the right to acquire citizenship immediately after birth.

Madise also pointed out that while the Citizenship Act provides for granting Estonian citizenship to children whose one parent is a foreign citizen, the child of stateless parents may end up without citizenship.

"Although the Citizenship Act offers several ways for minors to obtain Estonian citizenship, some children still remain stateless," Madise wrote.

She urged the Constitutional Committee to consider amending the Citizenship Act to allow children born in Estonia who do not automatically acquire any nationality at birth to receive Estonian citizenship, provided that at least one of their parents had lived in Estonia on a residence permit for at least five years before the child's birth.

Madise further noted that if the Riigikogu finds compelling reasons against this change, an alternative solution should be introduced. At the very least, a child born in Estonia without citizenship should have the right to apply for Estonian citizenship once both their stateless parents have lived in Estonia on a residence permit for at least five years, even if this requirement was not met at the time of the child's birth.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

Estonia marks Equal Pay Day

18:10

Estonian curling pair Kaldvee and Lill edged out in final of Tallinn Masters

17:30

Estonia to face crucial EuroBasket qualifiers without star man Henri Drell

16:51

Media association head: Looks like minister going after ERR, universities' autonomy

16:50

Estonians largest share of tourists arriving in Finland

16:15

Coalition votes to hold wind farms discussion behind closed doors

16:13

Estonian archer Lisell Jäätma takes silver in Chicago

15:42

Watchdog points to loophole leaving children born in Estonia without citizenship

15:10

Estonia supports digitalization of Ukraine's national tax system

14:33

Eesti Laul producer: Estonia's entry most talked about at Eurovision this year

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.02

Tommy Cash to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2025

08:56

Kaljulaid: Western Europe freeloading on US and EU eastern flank's defenses

15.02

Watch again: Eesti Laul 2025 final

16.02

SDE chairman: VAT on basic food groups should be reduced

16.02

Estonia's legal assistance agreement with Russia expires in March

15.02

Beaver seen around Emajõgi riverbank in Tartu

13:25

Estonian spymaster: Europe's intelligence services should be more aggressive

14:33

Eesti Laul producer: Estonia's entry most talked about at Eurovision this year

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo