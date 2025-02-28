Changes at Kadriorg as two of President Alar Karis' advisers leave roles

Following restructuring, President Alar Karis's domestic adviser Toomas Sildam is stepping down from his post, while veteran diplomat Margus Kolga will be joining the office as the new foreign adviser.

Kolga, a former Estonian ambassador to Sweden, is officially starting tomorrow, March 1.

Sildam's position is being phased out.

Kolga said of his appointment: "A diplomat goes where the country needs him the most at the time. Now, that place is Kadriorg. I want to be worthy of this challenge."

Additionally, President Karis' existing foreign adviser, Celia Kuningas-Saagpakk, is returning to the diplomatic service.

Sildam expressed gratitude to President Karis for the opportunity nearly four years ago to serve as an adviser, saying: "This is an extremely professional and close-knit team, and naturally, it will be hard to leave it. But on the bright side, I now have the opportunity to focus on my health for a while, and then to continue working elsewhere."

Recognizing Sildam's contributions, the president's office director, Krista Zibo, praised his role as a key liaison between Kadriorg and the politicians on Toompea and at the ministries.

She said: "His in-depth understanding and strategic thinking have proved an invaluable contribution to the president in his work and in interpreting societal trends."

Sildam had previously worked in the office of Toomas Hendrik Ilves when he was president and also worked as opinions editor at public broadcaster ERR for several years.

Kolga's appointment comes at a crucial time, given his extensive experience in international relations, Zibo added.

He currently heads up policy planning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition to his diplomatic experience, he played a central role in coordinating Estonia's security policy renewal and advancing its NATO accession efforts.

Beyond diplomacy, he has worked on national defense policy, including the NATO accession negotiations ahead of Estonia joining the alliance over 20 years ago.

The responsibilities of the domestic adviser are to be taken over by the president's office's internal affairs department.

