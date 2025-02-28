X!

Changes at Kadriorg as two of President Alar Karis' advisers leave roles

News
Toomas Sildam (right) being greeted by President Alar Karis on the occasion of the Swedish King and Queen's visit to Estonia in 2023.
Toomas Sildam (right) being greeted by President Alar Karis on the occasion of the Swedish King and Queen's visit to Estonia in 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
News

Following restructuring, President Alar Karis's domestic adviser Toomas Sildam is stepping down from his post, while veteran diplomat Margus Kolga will be joining the office as the new foreign adviser.

Kolga, a former Estonian ambassador to Sweden, is officially starting tomorrow, March 1.

Sildam's position is being phased out.

Kolga said of his appointment: "A diplomat goes where the country needs him the most at the time. Now, that place is Kadriorg. I want to be worthy of this challenge."

Additionally, President Karis' existing foreign adviser, Celia Kuningas-Saagpakk, is returning to the diplomatic service.

Sildam expressed gratitude to President Karis for the opportunity nearly four years ago to serve as an adviser, saying: "This is an extremely professional and close-knit team, and naturally, it will be hard to leave it. But on the bright side, I now have the opportunity to focus on my health for a while, and then to continue working elsewhere."

Recognizing Sildam's contributions, the president's office director, Krista Zibo, praised his role as a key liaison between Kadriorg and the politicians on Toompea and at the ministries.

She said: "His in-depth understanding and strategic thinking have proved an invaluable contribution to the president in his work and in interpreting societal trends."

Sildam had previously worked in the office of Toomas Hendrik Ilves when he was president and also worked as opinions editor at public broadcaster ERR for several years.

Kolga's appointment comes at a crucial time, given his extensive experience in international relations, Zibo added.

He currently heads up policy planning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition to his diplomatic experience, he played a central role in coordinating Estonia's security policy renewal and advancing its NATO accession efforts.

Beyond diplomacy, he has worked on national defense policy, including the NATO accession negotiations ahead of Estonia joining the alliance over 20 years ago.

The responsibilities of the domestic adviser are to be taken over by the president's office's internal affairs department.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:57

UK daily: Local community keeping Estonian culture alive in Leicester

17:45

Sauna marathon organizer: We've given Europe the sauna bug

17:19

Best bid identified for purchase of former Nordica aircraft

16:41

EDF Lt Col: No signs of Russia preparing for ceasefire in Ukraine

16:01

Ministries reject claims that their officials are hard to contact

15:19

Trailblazing Estonian tech app Skype to cease operations this year

14:27

Eesti Energia: Enefit 280 shale oil plant still on course to start work this year

13:31

Changes at Kadriorg as two of President Alar Karis' advisers leave roles

12:52

Statistics: Little on-year change in Estonia's producer price index

12:17

Pippi Lotta Enok sets new Estonian women's pentathlon record

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

27.02

Justice chancellor: Estonia's car tax law unconstitutional

26.02

Latvian carrier airBaltic to expand its Tallinn operations

15:19

Trailblazing Estonian tech app Skype to cease operations this year

27.02

Free entry to some of Tallinn's top museums this Sunday

10:18

Only 3 foster families willing to immediately offer a home to a child in Estonia

27.02

Estonia's Milrem launches HAVOC 8x8 robotic combat vehicle (RCV)

27.02

Porto Franco case: 'A million here, a million there,' and other 'wordplay'

27.02

Switching languages boosts bilingual toddlers' expressive freedom

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo