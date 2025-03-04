X!

Ministers responsible for security all take leave at the same time

Kristen Michal, Lauri Läänemets and Hanno Pevkur.
Kristen Michal, Lauri Läänemets and Hanno Pevkur. Source: Kateriin Pajumägi/Government Office
Both last week and this, Estonia's government ministers responsible for national security have been on vacation at the same time — Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE).

Prime Minister Kristen Michal has been on vacation since February 28, and his leave will last until March 5.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur is on vacation from March 1 to March 4.

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets is on vacation from March 1 to March 10. According to information published on the government's website, Minister of Health Riina Sikkut is filling in for the vacationing interior minister.

The simultaneous leave of multiple ministers at a time of heightened security concerns has raised public questions and criticism.

Additionally, Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) is on vacation from March 1 to March 6. Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform) will be on leave on March 6 and 7. Before that, from March 1 to March 5, Alender is on a business trip in Canada attending a mining and mineral industry expo.

During this period, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) is also away from Estonia on an official visit to Norway.

In the prime minister's absence, the acting head of government is determined in the following order: (1) minister of the interior, (2) minister of foreign affairs, (3) minister of finance, (4) minister of education and research, (5) minister of health, (6) minister of defense.

