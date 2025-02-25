X!

Galleries: Independence Day concert and presidential reception in Tallinn

President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis formally greet guests as they arrive at the Independence Day reception, Monday, February 24, 2025.
Open gallery
363 photos
President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis hosted close to 800 guests on Monday night, Independence Day, to mark the 107th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Estonia.

The traditional Independence Day concert took place at the same venue, the Estonia Theater in Tallinn.

While the reception was held in the concert hall, the concert which preceded it took place on the adjacent National Opera's (Rahvusooper) stage, conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste.

At its centerpiece was a representation of the annual reception, with guests arriving in pairs, or alone. Only in this case, the presidential couple were played by youngsters. The procession of guests increased in age as the production went on (see gallery below).

The concert's director, Elmo Nüganen, said his goal was to instill hope in the audience. "Ultimately, everything is in our hands, even when things seem tough. We simply need to stick together. We do have so many extraordinary people," Nüganen told ERR.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi, Karmen Rebane

