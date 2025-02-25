X!

President Karis spearheads AI-driven transformation in Estonia's high schools

Young people using laptop computers.
Young people using laptop computers. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
Estonia's high school students are to soon gain access to cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, President Alar Karis said Monday.

The president referenced this in his Independence Day speech made on Monday, February 24.

He said: "Using new technology, we might accomplish what educational specialists have been dreaming of: to give each student the opportunity to study according to a personalized program. It is the development of cognitive ability, not simply memorizing existing knowledge, that lies at the heart of education."

"As a continuation of that thought, I invited Estonian entrepreneurs who have created unicorns to visit me and discuss ways to provide our economy new impetuses for development. During that conversation, it was suggested that we offer every Estonian pupil unlimited access to the newest and best AI models."

The plan is to be addressed at a meeting on Tuesday, he added.

"That casual idea grew wings, and tomorrow, Estonian entrepreneurs, educators, and the minister of education and research will gather in Kadriorg at my invitation to officially launch a new educational program. We will start with high schools. Already next autumn, digital educational tools and language models will find their way to tens of thousands of students across Estonia."

"We will start with the high schools. This fall, digital learning materials and language models will reach tens of thousands of students in Estonia," President Karis added.

The initiative will equip students with cutting-edge digital tools that will enhance their learning experience and prepare them for a future shaped by technological advancements, he said.

President Alar Karis delivering the Independence Day speech Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"Today, we face the arrival of the next revolutionary technology. In the early years of the internet's mass proliferation, we had no idea that social networks and the e-state would become central parts of our everyday lives; similarly, we cannot foresee right now how artificial intelligence will ultimately transform our world. But let us acknowledge one thing: the transformation will be enormous."

This requires educators to be early adopters of AI, the head of state added in his speech, noting that he had already called for getting acquainted with AI this time last year.

"To learn – students and teachers alike – how to use it to make our lives run more smoothly and create advantageous solutions together. I said that pupils should be guaranteed access to our new helpers so that the 'tiger' gains fresh momentum to leap so far and so high that it rises into flight."

The president framed this initiative within a broader vision of national progress, stating: "We must reevaluate our understandings of learning and adopt new opportunities and technological solutions. Changes to education will guarantee a long-term outcome and effect."

The president also drew a parallel between Estonia's past success with the internet and the current opportunity with AI, urging the same visionary approach to harness this disruptive technology. He invited entrepreneurs to discuss how AI can drive economic growth, stressing that the shift is not just about introducing new tools but rethinking the entire approach to learning.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

