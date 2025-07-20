'AI Leap' testing two large artificial intelligence platforms this summer

Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT are being tested to determine which program will be used in Estonia's high schools from September as part of the new national educational program "AI Leap".

"AI Leap" is an educational reform program beginning its pilot year, which aims to provide students in 10th and 11th grades with a specialized learning-support application.

The summer is being used to adapt and test solutions from the two leading AI platforms. A decision on which partner will be implemented nationwide starting in the fall will be made in August.

The project's executive director, Ivo Visak, said the choice of partner will take into account both technical and administrative needs, as well as costs.

However, he did not rule out the possibility of continuing with multiple partners.

"In the long term, the solution could involve several different large language models and, why not, other AI-based tools as well," Visak said.

Collaboration with OpenAI to develop a ChatGPT-based learning application began around Midsummer's Day. Google Gemini was added to the testing process in July.

The first phase began in the spring and a smaller pilot project was conducted at Nõo High School (Nõo Reaalgümnaasium) last term.

Teachers will now become involved, and the goal is to allow schools to try out the applications in an educational environment before full-scale deployment in September.

The involvement of two partners provides "AI Leap" with the opportunity to compare the strengths and limitations of different technical solutions.

Before the application reaches all 10th and 11th grade students, efforts are also being made to develop ethical and reliable responses and address data protection concerns.

"We are working closely with lawyers, data protection specialists, and the University of Tartu's Centre for Ethics," Visak confirmed.

In the fall, "AI Leap" will also launch a support program for 10th and 11th grade teachers.

The project draws inspiration from "Tiger Leap", which was launched in all schools across Estonia in the 1990s to build up technology infrastructure, including providing internet access to all schools.

The "AI Leap" name reflects the role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future.

The project has been launched by President Alar Karis.

