95% of Estonian households have internet access

The number of households with internet access in Estonia has reached 564,800 — 95 percent of all households — up by 20,000 from last year, Statistics Estonia reports.

According to Tiina Pärson, lead analyst at Statistics Estonia, internet use is nearly universal among younger and middle-aged age groups (ages 16–54), reaching close to 100 percent.

Internet use has increased notably among older adults. Among those aged 55–64, usage rose by 5 percentage points compared with last year, and by 6 points among those aged 65–74. Compared with 2020, the growth is even more significant — 11 percentage points for the 55–64 group and 20 points for those aged 65–74.

"One key factor is the natural progression of age groups. People who are already accustomed to using the internet are moving into older age brackets, bringing with them greater digital literacy," Pärson explained.

Regionally, internet use has picked up in both Northern and Southern Estonia, with the biggest increases seen in Võru, Valga and Hiiu counties.

Every other internet user has come into contact with AI

In addition to reading email and using social media, more people are now using online banking services. According to the analyst, 92 percent of internet users access banking services online, with usage levels consistent across both urban and rural areas.

Nearly half of all internet users have used public databases and registries, with rural residents showing slightly higher engagement. Twenty-three percent of internet users have submitted applications for benefits or subsidies online.

For the first time, the 2025 survey also gathered data on the use of artificial intelligence. The results show that nearly half of Estonia's internet users have used AI tools — for example, to write text, search for answers or create content. In cities, just over half of internet users use AI, while the share is somewhat lower in rural areas, though the difference is not significant, Statistics Estonia noted.

30 percent seek to fact-check

Statistics Estonia also notes signs of critical thinking when it comes to verifying information. Thirty percent of respondents said they had checked the accuracy of information seen on news portals or social media. Twenty-seven percent had looked up additional information or verified sources and more than one in ten had followed or taken part in online discussions. Younger people were more active in checking sources and assessing the reliability of content.

The use of information technology among residents aged 16–74, households and businesses is studied by statistical agencies across all European Union countries using a harmonized methodology. Statistics Estonia conducts its survey on IT use among households and individuals aged 16–74 during the second quarter of each year.

