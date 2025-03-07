Gert Jervan: AI Leap — benefits of early adoption

Artificial intelligence does not replace teachers or students; rather, it complements and supports them by offering new opportunities for acquiring and reinforcing knowledge, writes Gert Jervan.

The adoption of any technology follows five phases: innovators, early adopters, early majority, late majority and laggards. Around 30 years ago, Estonia took a bold step with its Tiger Leap initiative, becoming an early adopter of computers and the internet in schools. We continue to reap the benefits of that decision to this day.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is not an entirely new concept. It has been in development for as long as software and computers in general, but only in recent years has the rapid advancement and accessibility of computer hardware enabled the rise of generative AI. This has brought large language model-based tools to the market, including GPT, Llama, Gemini and many others.

Although we are still in the very early stages of the AI wave, its impact and potential are undeniable. Just as computers and the internet became permanent fixtures in our lives, AI is also becoming an inseparable part of everyday life. We must do everything we can to position ourselves as early adopters of AI rather than part of the late majority or, worse, laggards.

Use of AI in high school education

Like any technology, the adoption of AI can lead to either excellent or negative outcomes, depending on how it is implemented. In education, the biggest concerns are that AI may reduce independent and critical thinking, encourage academic dishonesty, alter the role of teachers and increase technological dependency.

In reality, AI has the potential to personalize learning and make it more effective. It can rapidly process vast amounts of data, helping students find the information they need and presenting it in a clear and structured manner. AI-powered tools provide instant feedback, allowing students to correct their mistakes and learn more efficiently. For example, AI can break down mathematical problem-solving step by step, making complex concepts easier to understand.

Through personalized learning, AI can improve academic performance and enhance student motivation. It can also serve as a learning companion, offering new perspectives and ideas that foster creative thinking. For students with special needs, AI-based tools such as speech recognition and text-to-speech are particularly valuable. Speech recognition can help hearing-impaired students follow lectures, while text-to-speech solutions support students with dyslexia in reading and writing.

What matters is not just the adoption of AI tools but also a reassessment of the principles and objectives of education. We must adapt our learning strategies to support creativity and critical thinking.

The role of teachers is becoming even more important — they are no longer merely conveyors of knowledge but mentors who guide and support students. AI can never replace human mentorship and emotional support, which are particularly crucial in high school education, where young people develop their analytical skills and confidence. Teachers must educate students on how to use AI wisely and critically, helping them build digital literacy. Just as they have traditionally guided students in finding reliable sources and using books thoughtfully, they now have a role in teaching responsible AI use.

A great example comes from a philosophy professor at the University of Helsinki who found his students' essays dull. Instead of discouraging AI use, he encouraged students to engage with AI — not by copying answers but by debating with it, allowing AI to structure arguments and offer new interpretations. The result was intellectually richer and deeper essays, which neither the students nor AI could have produced alone.

Anticipated effects of the AI Leap

One of the major challenges that need to be addressed is the issue of the Estonian language. AI understands Estonian, but it does not yet grasp the Estonian mindset or cultural nuances. Most Estonian-language literature and other forms of content (such as TV programs) have not been processed by AI models because these materials are not readily accessible to them.

We must ensure that AI is not only an assistant in subjects like mathematics and physics, which are based on clear universal rules, but also in Estonian history, literature and other fields that rely on Estonian-language content creation. Estonia's language technology program needs to expand significantly, becoming far more ambitious than it is today. The Estonian language must be widely available and equally accessible to all AI models. The AI revolution could serve as a crucial incentive to prevent Estonian from becoming merely a language spoken at home.

However, an AI revolution means more than just developing language technology. We have the opportunity to empower teachers and students on an entirely new level. AI does not replace teachers or students; rather, it complements and supports them by providing new ways to acquire and reinforce knowledge. AI-powered tools can help automate repetitive tasks, offer instant feedback and tailor lessons to individual student needs.

The use of AI should not be limited to high schools and vocational schools — it must extend to universities and businesses, creating new opportunities for learning and skill development. We have already proven that, through technology, Estonia can have a far greater impact on the world than our population size might suggest. Now, let's take the next leap with AI and grow even bigger.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!