X!

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

News
Jõgisoo Bridge.
Jõgisoo Bridge. Source: ERR
News

This week, a new technology was tested in Jõgisoo, Harju County, as part of a nearly €1.3 million research project. Using cosmic radiation and artificial intelligence, the technology aims to assess the technical condition of bridges without the need for destructive testing.

Some drivers crossing the Jõgisoo Bridge this week may have wondered about the strange box placed on the structure. For those still curious, here's the answer — this was the world's first test of using cosmic radiation, specifically muons, to assess the condition of a bridge open to traffic.

"These particles are born in the atmosphere, exist for just 2.2 milliseconds and travel at nearly the speed of light. They are charged particles that pass through everything, and as they pass through materials, they either lose some energy or scatter. When they go through this bridge, some scattering and energy loss occur. We have four boxes here, each detecting about 20,000 particles per minute," explained Sander Sein, product manager at GScan.

By analyzing the trajectories of these particles, it is possible to determine what materials were used in different parts of the bridge and assess its condition — for example, whether the steel reinforcement has started to rust. While this technology has been tested in the UK, Jõgisoo is the first place in the world where it is being used to evaluate the structural integrity of a bridge that remains open to traffic.

"So far, bridge assessments have largely relied on expert evaluations, which has been a challenge. In most cases, the decision has been to demolish the existing bridge and build a new one," said Tõnis Tagger, environmental coordinator for road infrastructure at the Estonian Transport Administration.

Since constructing a new bridge is extremely costly, the administration hopes that this new technology will help identify more efficient solutions — allowing as much of the existing structure as possible to be preserved and repaired instead of being entirely replaced. A few years ago, muons were used to get a picture of what lies inside the former nuclear reactor in Paldiski and the same technology has also been tested at airports.

"It worked, but it was a bit slow because the cosmic radiation reaching Earth is not very intense — there aren't enough particles. If we need two minutes to determine the material composition, that's too slow for an airport setting," Sein explained.

According to Sein, muon tomography has many potential applications and could even be used as a future alternative to X-ray imaging.

However, if anyone is now thinking of standing under the bridge to get their body scanned, they shouldn't bother. First, they'd have to stand still for an hour, and second, the security patrol would be there within minutes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:43

Riina Solman: Someone needs to be responsible for alleviating population crisis

10:26

Raul Rebane: Difficult to recognize the madness of one's own time

09:36

Fire deaths at a record low in Estonia in 2024

08:10

Marine archeologist: There is a treasure trove of well-preserved wrecks in the Baltic

08:02

Parempoolsed to shun election coalitions, run own lists at locals

07:55

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

07:49

ERR in Washington: Veterans not happy with Trump administration's treatment

07:03

Gallery: Reform Party and Eesti 200 start coalition talks Updated

15.03

Wolf cull quota not met, following delayed start to season

15.03

Kristin Lätt in second place after disc golf second round in Waco

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15.03

Shift to AI spells end of an era for speed cameras in Estonia

14.03

Tallinn residents' satisfaction with city drops to lowest level in a decade

13.03

The mystery of Tallinn's 'CTAH' graffiti outbreak

15.03

Young Ukrainian wins national Estonian as a second language olympiad

15.03

With SDE gone, coalition plans to boost foreign workforce in Estonia

14.03

Minister: Hungary's EU voting rights must be suspended over sanctions block

15.03

Three measles cases diagnosed in Estonia as experts warn of vaccination fall

15.03

EKRE plans to amend party name to help voters find it on ballot sheet

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo