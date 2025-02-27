Karis visits Finnish armored vehicle factory, nuclear power plant

President Alar Karis is on a two-day visit to Finland this week and will meet with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. On Wednesday, he visited an armored vehicle factory and the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant.

Karis visited the Finnish Navy headquarters in Turku and met with the Commander of the Finnish Navy, Rear Admiral Tuomas Tiilikainen. The discussions focused on maritime defense cooperation in the Baltic Sea region and the protection of critical underwater infrastructure.

The head of state then toured Sisu automotive factory in Raseborg, which specializes in armored vehicles. He also took a photograph next to the sign "Karis" village sign.

President Alar Karis visits Finland in February 2025. Source: Raigo Pajula/Vabariigi Presidendi Kantselei

Karis also visited the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant. Estonia is currently in discussions about building its own nuclear power plant in the coming years.

On Thursday, the president will meet with Stubb and Orpo. Topics up for discussion include ongoing support for Ukraine and finding a "lasting and just" solution, transatlantic cooperation, and strengthening bilateral relations between Estonia and Finland. This is particularly focused on defense and economic cooperation.

On Thursday morning, Karis is scheduled to meet with Finnish business leaders.

