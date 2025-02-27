X!

Karis visits Finnish armored vehicle factory, nuclear power plant

News
President Alar Karis visits Finland in February 2025.
Open gallery
32 photos
News

President Alar Karis is on a two-day visit to Finland this week and will meet with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. On Wednesday, he visited an armored vehicle factory and the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant.

Karis visited the Finnish Navy headquarters in Turku and met with the Commander of the Finnish Navy, Rear Admiral Tuomas Tiilikainen. The discussions focused on maritime defense cooperation in the Baltic Sea region and the protection of critical underwater infrastructure.

The head of state then toured Sisu automotive factory in Raseborg, which specializes in armored vehicles. He also took a photograph next to the sign "Karis" village sign.

President Alar Karis visits Finland in February 2025. Source: Raigo Pajula/Vabariigi Presidendi Kantselei

Karis also visited the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant. Estonia is currently in discussions about building its own nuclear power plant in the coming years.

On Thursday, the president will meet with Stubb and Orpo. Topics up for discussion include ongoing support for Ukraine and finding a "lasting and just" solution, transatlantic cooperation, and strengthening bilateral relations between Estonia and Finland. This is particularly focused on defense and economic cooperation.

On Thursday morning, Karis is scheduled to meet with Finnish business leaders.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:15

No-confidence motion against climate minister fails Updated

13:45

Estonia's Fibenol to build €700 million plant in Latvia

13:08

Estonia's Milrem launches HAVOC 8x8 robotic combat vehicle (RCV)

12:40

Center may appeal party's 'unfair' guilty verdict at European Court of Justice

12:31

Karis visits Finnish armored vehicle factory, nuclear power plant

12:02

Top court ruling likely to hinder electoral 'political tourism'

11:31

New Narva magnet factory poised to attract other firms to the city

10:59

Small islands mulling tourism tax plan

10:27

Expert: US-Ukraine minerals deal needs security guarantee to succeed

09:55

Rail carrier Edelaraudtee has not managed to restore freight volumes

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

26.02

Latvian carrier airBaltic to expand its Tallinn operations

26.02

Record number of big stars to play concerts in Estonia this summer

26.02

Agency recommends buying new PC after Windows 10 updates discontinued

25.02

President Karis spearheads AI-driven transformation in Estonia's high schools

26.02

Stefano Braghiroli: The Baltic states in the era of Trump's insecurity

25.02

Young researchers in Estonia: Degree aside, doctoral studies a well of skills

26.02

7 planets visible in Friday night's sky

26.02

Electricity prices remain high in Estonia due to minimal wind

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo