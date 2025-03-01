Reform MP: Oval Office drama could mark start of western alliance's demise

Friday's dramatic clash in the West Wing between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine has sent shockwaves through global diplomacy.

Marko Mihkelson (Reform), chair of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee, said the incident raises fears that the Western alliance is starting to fracture amid shifting power dynamics and geopolitical realignments.

Writing on his social media account, Mihkelson noted:

"The unprecedented diplomatic drama which unfolded yesterday in the U.S. president's office and before the eyes of the entire world, a scene that not even Hollywood's best screenwriter could have come up with, may go down in history as the start of the collapse of the Western alliance."

"Such a deep and fundamental rift between the free world's allies has not been seen since the end of World War Two," he went on.

Mihkelson outlined the confrontation in stark terms.

"President Zelensky was put upon to do no less than unconditionally capitulate to Russia's demands."

"When the Ukrainian president tried to explain that Russia is the aggressor and has no regard for ceasefires, as it has repeatedly proven since 2014, and that Ukraine needs real security guarantees to protect its sovereignty, the hosts mercilessly lambasted their guest, accusing him of a lack of respect and gratitude," Mihkelson continued.

MEP Riho Terras (Isamaa) framed the meeting as a decisive moment in global politics.

He argued that Trump's behavior was intentional, stating:

"The U.S. president's stance was deliberate—he showed the world that he is not part of this war, does not pick sides, and wants to end the war at any cost to restore relations with Russia and redefine global power alignments."

This came at a cost too, however.

Terras, a former Estonian Defense Forces commander, went on:

"Unfortunately, he also showed everyone that he does not care about the UN Charter, the principle of not altering borders by force, or the values that hold the free world together," Terras said.

Riho Terras. Source: Georg Savisaar/ERR

Mihkelson underscored the broader message conveyed by the U.S. administration.

He pointed to White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt's statement:

"We are no longer going to just write blank checks for a war in a very distant country without a real, lasting peace."

The Reform Party MP interpreted this as a calculated move to sever ties with Ukraine.

He argued that Trump had engineered the performance as a pretext for justifying that disengagement.

Zelensky's attempt to restore communication after the Oval Office debacle has also been rejected outright by the U.S. administration.

However, it has met with support from many other Western nations, as far afield as Australia and New Zealand, as well as in Estonia and many other European nations.

Mihkelson tied the shift to a broader pattern.

He cited Trump's February 12 call with Putin, which he made before speaking to the Ukrainian president.

Subsequent diplomatic moves have favored Russia.

Mihkelson said this culminated in a situation where the U.S. aligned itself with Russia in two votes at the UN.

As the U.S. apparently signals withdrawal, Mihkelson urged European nations to step up their military aid.

He called for an immediate increase in defense spending to counter growing threats.

One source for this could be unlocking Russia's frozen assets, which Europe holds the bulk of.

He also called for nuclear power France to extend its nuclear umbrella to all European allies as a deterrent.

Despite all of this, strong transatlantic ties remain crucial to preventing further destabilization, Mihkelson concluded.

Trump's recent performance could be seen in the context of the "Madman theory" of Richard Nixon's foreign policy.

The difference is that in Nixon's case, the image was being portrayed towards what was agreed to be a hostile power, the Soviet Union.

France is the only mainland continental European nuclear power. It became one in 1960 precisely because of the threat of Soviet power.

