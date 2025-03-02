Foreign ministry official: Europe must step forward if US pulls back

Europe has significant responsibilities ahead, one of which is proving that if the United States were to pull back, Europe would step up in supporting Ukraine, said Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov in an interview with "Aktuaalne kaamera" news.

Is it now clear what U.S. President Donald Trump's foreign policy stance is or can we expect him to say again in a few days, "Did I really say something like that?"

It is clear that there is heavy turbulence, just as we expected. But no soup should be eaten as hot as it is cooked, so I recommend taking a night — maybe even a day — to breathe in and out and then focus on the things that are within our control.

First, there must be no lingering doubt anywhere about who is the obstacle to peace — the obstacle to peace is, of course, Putin. Second, Europe must take the reins, not just with tweets but with actions as well. What happens on Sunday in London is important; what happens next week at the European Council summit matters — these events must take us from words to action.

Does Trump even have a peace plan or was yesterday just a spectacle to make Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy look like the culprit — as many suggest — so that he [Trump] could wash his hands of the matter and claim that peace is impossible solely because of Zelenskyy?

We can only comment on what we have heard Trump say. Throughout his campaign and as president, he has repeatedly stated that he wants peace. So, let's assume he does want peace — we want peace too and Ukrainians certainly want peace.

We will reach peace when we can prove that time is not working in Putin's favor. And to achieve that, pressure must be applied to the aggressor, not the victim. Europe has a significant role to play in this. So, I hope that the hesitation and doubt that have been cast into the air will be dispelled by Europe — that Europe will prove that if America were to pull back, we would step forward.

Sunday is an important day — what should we expect from it? And why aren't Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania present at the meeting in London? Is the table too small or is there simply not enough room?

It turned out that this time, the room was indeed too small. But we are making every effort to ensure that our voices are heard. Before the main meeting begins, the British Prime Minister will be in contact with the Baltic states and in that conversation, we will speak candidly about our views — including the fact that we are not in the room. I hope that next time, we will be.

Of course, Sunday is important, but in reality, the entire period ahead — the coming weeks and months — is what truly matters. Nothing can be accomplished in just one day. If we are talking about long-term security guarantees and ensuring that Europe starts seriously funding its defense, then decisions need to be made, actions need to be taken, all of which takes time.

What is the action or decision — or perhaps two — that we should expect to hear from London on Sunday? Is it the approval of Taurus missiles, a commitment to immediately provide weapons or the delivery of longer-range weapons?

Those are all examples. The big message that must come out of Sunday is that Europe is not wavering, Europe is not hesitating and Europe will do its part — even if the United States were to do less.

But those are just words — what about action?

Actions can only be expressed through weapons — these must arrive quickly and in greater quantities than before. And through sanctions, such as utilizing Russia's frozen assets — Europe must take a step forward in that regard.

--

