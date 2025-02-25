X!

Experts do not believe Europe will withdraw troops from eastern flank

News
NATO, Estonian, and EU flags flying.
NATO, Estonian, and EU flags flying. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Experts do not believe that European countries will withdraw their forces from border states even if Russia does not retract its demands.

According to media reports, the Russian delegation in Saudi Arabia presented a demand to the U.S. delegation to reduce troop deployments near Russia's borders, including NATO battle groups in the Baltic states. The Americans refused.

NATO battle groups were established at the 2016 Warsaw Summit after Russia invaded Crimea. Multinational battalion-sized battle groups were deployed to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Additional allied units were also sent to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Romania.

Before invading Ukraine in 2022, Russian leader Vladimir Putin demanded NATO revert to its 1997 format, before eastern flank members joined the alliance.

The Russian delegation presented a similar demand to the Americans in Saudi Arabia last week, which was rejected. Putin is not expected to abandon his goal, and negotiations are not yet over.

"It's probably not wise to speculate on just how far the Americans, particularly Donald Trump, are ready to be pushed to accommodate Russian interests. But this particular decision is not theirs alone to make. If you look at the eight battlegroups that are now forward land forces in Eastern Europe, about 85 percent of the troops are Europeans or Canadians. So it is not as if the Americans can unilaterally decide this or order the Europeans to go home," said Tony Lawrence, a researcher at the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) in Tallinn.

Lawrence is convinced the forward deployment of units in countries bordering Russia serves European interests.

"Yes, it definitely is. This is the means by which we demonstrate our resolve and commitment to the security of the whole of Europe," he said.

The leaders of France and the United Kingdom are visiting the U.S. president this week. The UK leads the NATO battle group stationed in Estonia and a French subunit is based here too.

To what extent could the Americans influence their allies to withdraw their forces? U.S. expert Andreas Kaju considers this highly unlikely.

"I tend to think that what we are witnessing these days in Europe is rather a sudden and rapid increase in solidarity among European defense contributors. Even if the Americans were to do something drastic — which we do not know — I believe that European allies' solidarity would only grow stronger as a result," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:00

Levadia take 2025 Estonian Super Cup despite Kalju comeback

17:47

Ministry: Offshore wind farm tender decision to be clarified later

17:07

Young researchers in Estonia: Degree aside, doctoral studies a well of skills

16:29

Paide winter swimmers hold Independence Day 'penguin parade'

16:29

President Karis spearheads AI-driven transformation in Estonia's high schools Updated

16:05

Minister: Transport Administration needs a new building

15:31

EU diplomat: The Ukraine war will end when one side can no longer afford it

14:49

Estonian basketball team loses to Lithuania, still makes EuroBasket finals

14:17

EDF Chief of Staff: Ukraine can prevail, but Russia's defeat needs Western resolve

13:25

Experts do not believe Europe will withdraw troops from eastern flank

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.02

Gallery: Over 1,000 Estonian, NATO forces take part in Independence Day parade

23.02

Estonia celebrates Independence Day: How was freedom declared in 1918?

24.02

Andrus Merilo: Military escalation is more likely than hypothetical

07:51

Galleries: Independence Day concert and presidential reception in Tallinn

09:43

Education migration shows Estonian families looking for higher quality

10:47

Ikea's profits in Estonia down by nearly 30 percent

16:29

President Karis spearheads AI-driven transformation in Estonia's high schools Updated

20.02

Estonian in Italy: Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato has caused quite a stir

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo