Foreign minister: Europe must fill Ukraine aid gap left by the United States

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the decision by the United States to pause military aid to Ukraine means Europe must increase and speed up its assistance to Ukraine to fill the gap.

U.S. media on Monday night reported the White House had suspended military aid to Ukraine, including armor and ammunition in transit.

The White House told CBS, that Trump "has been clear" that he is "focused on peace", adding "we need our partners to be committed to that goal as well". "We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," it added.

The U.S. is by far the biggest individual donor of military aid to Ukraine, providing weapons, equipment and financial support, the BBC said.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Tsahkna said: "Europe must increase military aid to Ukraine to allow Ukraine to continue fighting for a just and lasting peace."

Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

He also highlighted Estonia's recent commitments, which include sending 10,000 shells to Ukraine and raising assistance spending by 25 percent in 2025.

"Our decision proves that it is possible to make new and quick decisions to help Ukraine, and we call on all supporters of Ukraine to increase their aid as soon as possible," the minister said.

He reiterated that Russia's frozen assets, which are mostly already located in Europe, should be utilized to help Ukraine.

"Claims that there are no legal ways to use Russia's frozen assets are unfounded. Last week, I shared a draft paper with our European partners, offering a clear solution for using frozen assets. Before the June deadline for extending the sanctions imposed on Russia, a political decision must be taken on using frozen assets," the foreign minister said.

"The sole perpetrator of the war must feel pressure and the victim of the aggression must have strong support because it is the only way to force Russia to give up its goals and achieve lasting peace in Ukraine," Tsahkna said.

While the U.S. is the largest individual donor to Ukraine, contributions from European countries combined have exceeded the U.S.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!