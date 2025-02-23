Estonia sending 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine

Estonia will send 10,000 155mm artillery shells and 750,000 food packages to Ukraine as soon as possible, ministers said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) made the announcement in a speech ahead of independence day at the Estonian National Museum in Tartu.

"We made a government decision to procure and send 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine at the earliest opportunity, to which the Defense Forces will add 750,000 food rations from their reserves," he told the audience.

"In addition, we will deliver Estonian defense industry products worth €100 million to Ukraine as soon as possible. Ukraine can count on Estonia both now and in the future," Michal added

'Act faster and do more'

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) added that action must be taken faster and on a larger scale on behalf of Ukraine.

"The Estonian government's decision to increase military aid to Ukraine by €25 million shows Ukraine that we are a reliable partner for them and, at the same time, sets an example for others. It is time to act faster and do more. It is our duty to ensure that Ukraine has the means to defend its sovereignty and secure victory. This is a matter of security for all of Europe," the minister said in a statement.

Last week Russia and the U.S. started negotiations to try and end the war, but a Ukrainian delegation was not invited to the table.

Tsahkna added that officials in Kyiv must be able to reject any agreement that does not suit them.

The Estonian govenment's decision "clearly demonstrates that Estonia and Europe remain highly committed to responding to Ukraine's needs," he said.

"We must work together to strengthen Ukraine's position and put even more pressure on Russia. The stakes are high, and every moment counts," Tsahkna added.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) specified that 155mm artillery shells would be sent to Ukraine.

The defense ministry also handed over a catalogue of products and services offered by Estonian companies to officials in Kyiv earlier this week.

Ukrainian authorities can select from these offerings based on their critical military needs.

