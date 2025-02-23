X!

Ukrainians gather in Tallinn to mark anniversary of full-scale invasion

Ukrainians rallied on Tallinn's Freedom Square on February 22 to mark the end of the third year of the full-scale invasion.
Ukraine needs the support of the Baltic states now more than ever, Ukrainian Ambassador to Estonia Maksym Kononenko said at a rally to mark the anniversary of the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainians gathered at Freedom Square in Tallinn on Saturday to mark the end of the war's third year. Russia launched the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. It now occupied approximately 20 percent of Ukraine's territory.

The U.S. and Russia are currently discuss peace negotiations last week, and neither Ukraine nor Europe has a seat at the table.

Kononenko said the war must end on equal terms for all parties involved.

"All the sides involved – the U.S. as a facilitator, but also Europe which is really concerned by this situation. Only together will we be able to find the solution to end this war on equal terms" he told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The Estonian Refugee Council lit 1,00 candles for Ukraine on Tallinn's Freedom Sqaure. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The diplomat did not comment on the negotiations or their content.

U.S. President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator" last week for refusing to hold elections during the war. Kononenko said this is impossible under Ukrainian law.

"According to our constitution, they cannot have any elections during martial law, and we cannot amend the constitution during martial law. If we discuss the question of elections, we have to end this horrible war," Kononenko said.

He said elections can only be held six months after martial law is lifted, i.e. when the war ends.

The ambassador stressed that Ukraine needs support from the Baltic states today more than ever. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are among the most important advocates for Ukraine's interests on the world stage.

Ukraine protest on February 22, 2025. Source: ERR

"For us, it is important that the Baltic states continue this leadership in explaining the real nature of this war and who is [the] aggressor and who is [the] victim of aggression, how this war should be ended. Here, we need your support in communicating with big players, the United States, to lobby [for] Ukrainian interests to become a NATO member, to become a fully-fledged member of the European Union," Kononenko told the show.

Ukrainians attending the rally said they hope for victory. Many of them are volunteers collecting donations to support Ukrainian soldiers. At the same time, they emphasized the importance of achieving a just peace.

The message was best summed up by Julia, who fled after the war began.

"The end of the war will certainly be influenced by a strong Ukrainian army and the determination of the Ukrainian people. And, of course, by the decisiveness and strength of the European Union. That is precisely what will determine the outcome of this war," she said.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

