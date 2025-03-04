US pulls plug on two Estonian Refugee Council aid contracts

On February 27, the U.S. unilaterally terminated thousands of foreign aid contracts, including those previously granted waivers to continuing providing lifesaving aid. The Estonian Refugee Council has received notification of the unilateral termination of two of its contracts, affecting its activities in Ukraine and Armenia.

The Estonian Refugee Council is one of the largest providers of cash-based humanitarian assistance on the frontline and in hard-to-reach areas of Ukraine.

With the help of U.S. funds, it had expected to reach 28,000 people between 2025 and 2026, helping to cover basic life needs including food, shelter, medicines and winter heating.

The council had additional planned to implement long-term livelihood support programs for war-affected women in Ukraine as well as women refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh using U.S. funding.

The council confirmed that it will continue to provide assistance to vulnerable people in some of the most difficult areas of Ukraine, including transit centers for evacuees, with the support of the European Union, the United Nations, the Estonian state and donations from the public.

"Despite the great need for assistance, these funding cuts have forced us to reduce our activities. This is affecting war-torn communities who rely on humanitarian assistance for their daily survival and livelihoods. Vulnerable families are being deprived of essential assistance and the opportunity to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of crisis," said an Estonian Refugee Council press statement.

Donald Trump's administration has announced plans to close the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in order to save money.

More information about the work of the Estonian Refugee Council is available here.

