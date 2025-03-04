X!

US pulls plug on two Estonian Refugee Council aid contracts

News
A donation collection point run by the Estonian Refugee Council at the former Ekraan movie theater in Tartu. March 15, 2022.
A donation collection point run by the Estonian Refugee Council at the former Ekraan movie theater in Tartu. March 15, 2022. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

On February 27, the U.S. unilaterally terminated thousands of foreign aid contracts, including those previously granted waivers to continuing providing lifesaving aid. The Estonian Refugee Council has received notification of the unilateral termination of two of its contracts, affecting its activities in Ukraine and Armenia.

 The Estonian Refugee Council is one of the largest providers of cash-based humanitarian assistance on the frontline and in hard-to-reach areas of Ukraine.

With the help of U.S. funds, it had expected to reach 28,000 people between 2025 and 2026, helping to cover basic life needs including food, shelter, medicines and winter heating.

The council had additional planned to implement long-term livelihood support programs for war-affected women in Ukraine as well as women refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh using U.S. funding.

The council confirmed that it will continue to provide assistance to vulnerable people in some of the most difficult areas of Ukraine, including transit centers for evacuees, with the support of the European Union, the United Nations, the Estonian state and donations from the public.

"Despite the great need for assistance, these funding cuts have forced us to reduce our activities. This is affecting war-torn communities who rely on humanitarian assistance for their daily survival and livelihoods. Vulnerable families are being deprived of essential assistance and the opportunity to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of crisis," said an Estonian Refugee Council press statement.

Donald Trump's administration has announced plans to close the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in order to save money.

More information about the work of the Estonian Refugee Council is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:33

Academic: Languages not taught to computers will soon cease to exist

14:07

Skier Kaidy Kaasiku achieves career-best world championship result

14:06

Agency: Local government child protectors overlook risk factors too often

13:52

Did Estonian fuel retail Olerex knowingly ignore green requirements?

13:25

Electronic Travel Authorisation needed to visit UK from April 2

12:48

Prime minister critical of additional donated food bureaucracy initiative

12:21

Sweden's ICA to sell Rimi stores in the Baltics to Danes

11:52

Former minister: Cap needed on transferring budgetary resources from one year to the next

10:54

Pärnu bakeries serve up thousands of Shrove Tuesday vastlakuklid

10:15

Tallinn thinking about traffic safety before rental mopeds arrive

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

04.03

US pulls plug on two Estonian Refugee Council aid contracts

03.03

Moped rental service launches in Tallinn

03.03

Kaspar Viilup: While we didn't make the guest list in London, Baltics made the Oscars

04.03

Tallinn venues sign agreement to ensure sustainable nightlife development

13.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

12:21

Sweden's ICA to sell Rimi stores in the Baltics to Danes

03.03

Inequality creeping into Estonia through real estate prices

03.03

UK PM apologizes to Baltics after exclusion from Ukraine summit

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo