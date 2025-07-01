X!

Annual report: Estonian Refugee Council supported 69,000 people in 2024

The Estonian Refugee Council reached 69,000 people in 2024.
The Estonian Refugee Council (ERC) has published its 2024 annual report, summarizing the organization's key activities over the past year. According to the report, the ERC reached over 69,000 people in 2024, providing immediate assistance in crisis situations and supporting long-term recovery.

Throughout 2024, the ERC operated in 6 countries: Estonia, Ukraine, Armenia, Georgia, Jordan and Lebanon. The organization employed 129 staff members and had a total income of €19.69 million. 

"The year 2024 was busy and multifaceted for the Estonian Refugee Council. The war in Ukraine entered its third year, while the Middle East witnessed pivotal developments in Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon. At the same time, refugees in Armenia, Jordan and Georgia faced serious economic challenges," wrote Eero Janson, director of the Estonian Refugee Council, in the foreword to the annual report.

"In Estonia, Ukrainians who fled the war are now navigating a new phase of adaptation and rebuilding their lives. Through it all, our work has always remained centered on the refugee – an ordinary person in an extraordinary situation," Janson added.

According to the report, in 2024, the ERC delivered life-saving humanitarian aid to nearly 56,000 people in Ukraine, Armenia, Georgia, and Lebanon. The organization helped crisis-affected people to meet their basic needs, access medical care, survive harsh winter conditions, and find emergency shelter.

The ERC also supported the economic recovery of more than 6,000 people in Ukraine, Georgia, Jordan, and Estonia by helping them to start small businesses as well as providing support in securing meaningful employment, enabling people to rebuild their lives after crisis.

The ERC additionally assisted over 7,000 people through its protection and empowerment program in Estonia and Georgia. The initiative supported people in adapting to new environments and building self-reliance – providing reliable information, counselling, mental health support, community events, and advocacy to ensure the voices of crisis-affected people are heard.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone who's been part of this journey and continues to walk it with us – our team, partners, supporters, local communities, and most importantly, the people we serve. We will carry on in the same spirit: ready to learn, innovate, and move forward with courage," Janson said.

The Estonian Refugee Council's full annual report for 2024 is available here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

