Estonia backs mental health helpline for Ukrainians in 21 countries

The Estonian Refugee Council and the National Psychological Association of Ukraine (NPA) have reopened a mental health helpline, providing free psychological assistance to individuals in Ukraine and 21 European countries.

The war in Ukraine has had a devastating impact on the mental health of millions of Ukrainians. According to the World Health Organization's 2025 study, an estimated 9.6 million Ukrainians are at risk of or suffering from mental health disorders.

The project received funding through the Estonian Center for International Development's (ESTDEV) call for project proposals for Ukraine.

The project, carried out in cooperation between the Estonian Refugee Council and the NPA, aims to create sustainable and scalable mental health support mechanisms for Ukrainians affected by the war, including the establishment of a mental health helpline for Ukrainians living both within the country and elsewhere in Europe. ESTDEV has provided 250,000 euros to fund the project.

"Ukrainians have been living in constant uncertainty for over three years. This has an impact not only on people's physical well-being but also on their mental health. In addition to material humanitarian aid, it is very important to ensure access to reliable and culturally sensitive psychosocial support. Supporting mental health helps people recover from the crisis faster and rebuild their lives," said Eero Janson, director of the Estonian Refugee Council.

The helpline is staffed by psychologists and psychiatrists with relevant education and experience, who are also trained to assist in crisis situations. It is a free, confidential service available every day.

"By securing long-term funding and strategically expanding the availability of the helpline and additional services, the project will help alleviate the current war-induced mental health crisis and increase psychological well-being in communities affected by the crisis," said Margus Gering, ESTDEV's head of Cooperation and Development for Ukraine.

The project will ensure accessible, culturally sensitive and high-quality mental health support for all Ukrainians in need, thereby having a positive impact on the country's long-term recovery and social stability.

Estonia continues its mission in rebuilding Ukraine and providing comprehensive support to Ukrainian citizens. The launched project supports the broader goal of enhancing the resilience of Ukrainian society, thereby helping Ukraine to eventually become a more independent, prosperous and democratic member of the European Union.

---

