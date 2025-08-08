Estonia to build €1.9 million apartment block for IDPs in Ukraine

An apartment block for internally displaced Ukrainian's (IDPs) will be funded and built by Estonia in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region and completed by spring 2026.

A €1.9 milion contract was signed this week by the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) and Estonia's largest modular building manufacturer Harmet OÜ. The deal was agreed following a public procurement.

The company must complete the work within 250 calendar days. The building should be ready in the spring of 2026.

The apartment block and its accompanying bomb shelter will be built in the small town of Brusyliv. It is part of local efforts to alleviate the housing crisis for IDPs in Ukraine, ESTDEV said in a statement.

The Estonian Center for International Development signed a contract with Harmet OÜ to build a €1.9 million apartment building for IDPs in Brusyliv, Zhytomyr Region in August 2025. Source: ESTDEV

Approximately 56,000 IDPs live in Zhytomyr, having fled from other areas of Ukraine. Brusyliv hosts around 1,200.

Alo Tamm, Harmet's executive director, said the company is happy to contribute to the project.

"Estonian wooden houses are highly valued, especially in Scandinavia. Through this project, we have the opportunity to introduce our modular apartment buildings in Ukraine as well. We take seriously the responsibility entrusted to us and will do our best to ensure the success of the project," he said in a statement.

The company also participated in Estonia's first reconstruction project in Ukraine, building a modular wooden kindergarten in the city of Ovruch.

The Estonian-built kindergarten opened in Ovruch, Ukraine on June 2, 2023. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ESTDEV's executive director, Klen Jäärats said the new apartment building draws on Estonia's strengths and offers Estonian companies an opportunity to contribute to Ukraine's recovery.

"Estonia is Europe's largest exporter of modular wooden buildings. We have a strong construction sector and valuable first-hand experience participating in Ukraine's reconstruction," he said.

Jäärats added that Zhytomyr is a very forested region and has the potential to develop a strong wooden housing sector, offering new economic opportunities and jobs to IDPs and men returning from the military.

Estonia is also renovating the former barracks in Ovruch, Zhytomyr region which will become an apartment building for IDPs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!