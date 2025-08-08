X!

Estonia to build €1.9 million apartment block for IDPs in Ukraine

News
A design for the €1.9 million apartment block Harmet OÜ plans to build in Brusyliv, Zhytomyr Region in Ukraine.
A design for the €1.9 million apartment block Harmet OÜ plans to build in Brusyliv, Zhytomyr Region in Ukraine. Source: ESTDEV
News

An apartment block for internally displaced Ukrainian's (IDPs) will be funded and built by Estonia in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region and completed by spring 2026.

A €1.9 milion contract was signed this week by the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) and Estonia's largest modular building manufacturer Harmet OÜ. The deal was agreed following a public procurement.

The company must complete the work within 250 calendar days. The building should be ready in the spring of 2026. 

The apartment block and its accompanying bomb shelter will be built in the small town of Brusyliv. It is part of local efforts to alleviate the housing crisis for IDPs in Ukraine, ESTDEV said in a statement.

The Estonian Center for International Development signed a contract with Harmet OÜ to build a €1.9 million apartment building for IDPs in Brusyliv, Zhytomyr Region in August 2025. Source: ESTDEV

Approximately 56,000 IDPs live in Zhytomyr, having fled from other areas of Ukraine. Brusyliv hosts around 1,200.

Alo Tamm, Harmet's executive director, said the company is happy to contribute to the project.

"Estonian wooden houses are highly valued, especially in Scandinavia. Through this project, we have the opportunity to introduce our modular apartment buildings in Ukraine as well. We take seriously the responsibility entrusted to us and will do our best to ensure the success of the project," he said in a statement.

The company also participated in Estonia's first reconstruction project in Ukraine, building a modular wooden kindergarten in the city of Ovruch.

The Estonian-built kindergarten opened in Ovruch, Ukraine on June 2, 2023. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ESTDEV's executive director, Klen Jäärats said the new apartment building draws on Estonia's strengths and offers Estonian companies an opportunity to contribute to Ukraine's recovery.  

"Estonia is Europe's largest exporter of modular wooden buildings. We have a strong construction sector and valuable first-hand experience participating in Ukraine's reconstruction," he said.

Jäärats added that Zhytomyr is a very forested region and has the potential to develop a strong wooden housing sector, offering new economic opportunities and jobs to IDPs and men returning from the military.

Estonia is also renovating the former barracks in Ovruch, Zhytomyr region which will become an apartment building for IDPs. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:55

Canceling 2026 income tax would cost more than reducing VAT on food, says ministry

17:25

Estonia adopts new cell broadcast emergency alert system

16:53

Estonian defense official: Russia advancing in Ukraine despite everything

16:25

Estonia to build €1.9 million apartment block for IDPs in Ukraine

15:54

Estonian hospitality association calls out minister's industry success claims

15:23

Health Insurance Fund director resigns following 'luxurious' summer party revelations

15:19

Anvar Salomets: Who needs this Rail Baltica?

14:44

Cross-border bus routes between Estonia and Latvia prove popular

14:03

Tallink: Finnish maritime crew subsidy cuts may trigger wave of layoffs

13:35

Funding for public transport, apartments, climate change directed to defense industry

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.08

Estonians most represented in rising Finland deportation rates

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

11:10

Tallinn mayor: Alcohol stores should be removed from sight, not alcoholics

07.08

Prime minister: Government 'may consider' reducing income tax hike in 2026 Updated

08:54

Law change allows towing and scrapping of abandoned vehicles at Koidula border

10:40

Estonia sees foreign tourism boost

15:23

Health Insurance Fund director resigns following 'luxurious' summer party revelations

08:21

Over half of Health Insurance Fund staff work remotely

07.08

SDE: Income tax change will leave only the poor funding Estonia's defense

09:59

Philippe Jourdan: A historic moment for Estonia and the Catholic Church

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo