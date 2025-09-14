X!

Estonia opens new coding academy in Ukraine's Zhytomyr

News
Opening of the new
Opening of the new "Code/Zhytomyr" coding school in Ukraine. Source: President's Office.
News

This week, Estonian First Lady Sirje Karis was in Zhytomyr for the opening of Code/Zhytomyr, a coding school which brings a teaching approach that originated in Jõhvi, Ida-Viru County, to Ukraine.

Speaking at the opening of Code/Zhytomyr, Karis said that every new coder contributes to the cyber defense of the nation — sometimes directly, often indirectly.

"Every story of personal development strengthens the story of the resilience of the entire nation. A nation built on educated and forward-looking young people cannot be silenced or ignored," said Karis.

Code/Zhytomyr is not a typical school – it is something much more innovative, Karis pointed out.

"Learning is based on a completely new concept: there are no formal lessons or traditional teachers. Instead, learning takes place independently and in collaboration with peers. And yet, as the example of Estonia confirms, it works," the Estonian first lady said.

"The students are motivated, they acquire new skills, and these skills open new doors of opportunity."

Estonian First Lady Sirje Karis at the opening of Code/Zhytomyr. Source: President's Office

Code/Zhytomyr focuses on providing practical IT education for adults. The first class, consisting of nearly 80 students, will begin their studies at Zhytomyr Polytechnic National University in a hybrid format to ensure continuity of learning even in the difficult circumstances caused by the war.

Estonia has contributed to a number of projects in Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion.

A bomb shelter for up to 75 people is currently also being built at the Zhytomyr children's shelter. Sirje Karis laid the foundation stone during her trip to the region.

According to Ukrainian law, all institutions working with children are required to have bomb shelters. Currently, the Zhytomyr shelter uses an old potato cellar for that purpose. The new bomb shelter will be completed in early 2026.

More information about Estonia's contribution to the rebuilding of Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast is available in this ERR News feature here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:08

Photos: Kenyan stars dominate men's and women's events at 2025 Tallinn Marathon

13:16

Estonia opens new coding academy in Ukraine's Zhytomyr

12:30

ICDS researcher: NATO mission likely to bolster Estonia's air defense

11:48

Free bus travel in Tartu during European Mobility Week

11:02

Estonian Refugee Council launches food aid campaign in Gaza

10:07

Estonia launches new project to support vocational education reform in Zhytomyr

09:15

UK Ambassador to Estonia joins Royal Air Force

08:19

Buffet day brings visitors to onion route on the shore of Lake Peipus

13.09

Isamaa 'recommends' YouTuber calling for violence not run on its Tartu election list

13.09

Gallery: Annual literary street festival takes place in Tallinn

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

13.09

Isamaa 'recommends' YouTuber calling for violence not run on its Tartu election list

12.09

EDF wants Tartu-Helsinki flights despite Eastern Estonia flight restrictions

11.09

Tallinn launches new Estonian language learning campaign on public transport

11.09

Swedbank Tallinn Marathon brings traffic disruption and changes this weekend

13.09

Kenyans take one-two in both men and women's Tallinn half marathon races

09:15

UK Ambassador to Estonia joins Royal Air Force

13.09

ICDS: NATO facing undeclared Baltic Sea hybrid warfare by Russia

13.09

Gallery: Annual literary street festival takes place in Tallinn

12.09

Estonia struggles to meet demand for psychiatric care, says audit

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo