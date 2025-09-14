Estonia opens new coding academy in Ukraine's Zhytomyr

This week, Estonian First Lady Sirje Karis was in Zhytomyr for the opening of Code/Zhytomyr, a coding school which brings a teaching approach that originated in Jõhvi, Ida-Viru County, to Ukraine.

Speaking at the opening of Code/Zhytomyr, Karis said that every new coder contributes to the cyber defense of the nation — sometimes directly, often indirectly.

"Every story of personal development strengthens the story of the resilience of the entire nation. A nation built on educated and forward-looking young people cannot be silenced or ignored," said Karis.

Code/Zhytomyr is not a typical school – it is something much more innovative, Karis pointed out.

"Learning is based on a completely new concept: there are no formal lessons or traditional teachers. Instead, learning takes place independently and in collaboration with peers. And yet, as the example of Estonia confirms, it works," the Estonian first lady said.

"The students are motivated, they acquire new skills, and these skills open new doors of opportunity."

Estonian First Lady Sirje Karis at the opening of Code/Zhytomyr. Source: President's Office

Code/Zhytomyr focuses on providing practical IT education for adults. The first class, consisting of nearly 80 students, will begin their studies at Zhytomyr Polytechnic National University in a hybrid format to ensure continuity of learning even in the difficult circumstances caused by the war.

Estonia has contributed to a number of projects in Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion.

A bomb shelter for up to 75 people is currently also being built at the Zhytomyr children's shelter. Sirje Karis laid the foundation stone during her trip to the region.

According to Ukrainian law, all institutions working with children are required to have bomb shelters. Currently, the Zhytomyr shelter uses an old potato cellar for that purpose. The new bomb shelter will be completed in early 2026.

More information about Estonia's contribution to the rebuilding of Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast is available in this ERR News feature here.

