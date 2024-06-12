Estonian coding school expands to Finland

News
Kood/Sisu.
Kood/Sisu. Source: Kood/Sisu.
News

Estonian coding school kood/Jõhvi is expanding to Finland and will open a new facility this year.

The //kood organization was founded as a non-profit association in 2020 by group of Estonian entrepreneurs to fill the IT skills shortage gap in Estonia. The first school kood/Jõhvi in Ida-Viru County has taught over 700 students in the last three years.

The group is now seeking to expand internationally and its first overseas school "Kood/Sisu" will be in Kuopio, Finland. 150 students enrolled in March, the organization said. 

Taavet Hinrikus, one of the co-founders of kood/Jõhvi, said both schools have been launched outside of capital cities to bring new career opportunities to the local populations and to improve regional economies.

"The cooperation potential, even in Europe, is tremendous," he said.

Laura Nykänen, head of kood/Sisu, said the //kood community offers "concrete benefits" to Finnish students, such as a modern learning platform, student exchanges and projects, and maybe even internships.

"We are genuinely building a community greater than an individual school, where members and students support each other in various ways," she said.

The school has a self-study and peer-to-peer learning curriculum. It also seeks to increase diversity within the software industry.

Some of students come straight from school, but others were working professionals in medicine, hospitality, education, or maritime sectors, the organization said.

Nykänen said this means "richer and more impactful digital services and products" can be produced in the future.

"Coding is a language like any other; Finnish and English are constantly diversifying and evolving, and anyone can learn to speak them," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:25

Network issues plague SMS warning notification system

17:04

Defense ministry permanent secretary to resign

16:51

Solo sailor dreams of crossing the Atlantic Ocean

16:25

Statistics: Pesticide sales in Estonia down for second year in a row

16:10

Estonian sexologist: We all manifest gender our own way

15:58

Defense minister: Ukraine training mission shows Russia we will not give up

15:53

Estonian coding school expands to Finland

15:23

Janar Holm: Tangible railway needed instead of glossy images and false hope

14:55

Valga Glow to fill former USSR missile base with electronic music

14:25

Choral symposium 'Leading Voices' comes to Estonia in 2025

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

08:06

Four leading EKRE members expelled in party's 'night of the long knives'

11.06

Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

11.06

Ministry may introduce fees for repeatedly taking state language exam

11.06

Baltics to leave BRELL electricity grid at start of February 2025

10.06

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

11.06

Estonia sending short-range air defense to Ukraine

11.06

Major Tallinn construction works prove to be millions more expensive

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo