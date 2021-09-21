Jõhvi coding school planning to increase student places in second year

News
The first day of term at Kood/Jõhvi.
The first day of term at Kood/Jõhvi. Source: ERR
News

The newly launched kood/Jõhvi coding school will almost double the number of student places next year due to high demand.

The school launched this September in Estonia's most eastern county and its backers include founders from Bolt and Wise.

Students live at the school but take classes online in the 01Edu system, learning at their own pace, and train to become full stack web developers.

There were 3,300 candidates, 600 were offered trial places and 215 were selected for the two-year course. Next year, 400 will be admitted.

Student Gunta Klava told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera": "I think the school is amazing and I think it provides many opportunities in the future and in the IT field. And I think it is a great place to learn."

The school was supposed to open in the city of Jõhvi but due to complications with the building, opened in Sillamäe instead.

"We didn't want to postpone the start of the school because we can spend the first academic year here at Ida-Viru Vocational Education Center, who welcomed us with joy," said the co-head of the school Karin Künnapas.

The school will open in Jõhvi in September 2022.

This year, the average age of a pupil was 27 and there were people from 16 nationalities, of these, 75 percent were male and 25 percent were female, kood/Jõhvi wrote on Instagram.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

European Day of Languages

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:59

Finance minister proposes postponement of excise duty rise

15:56

Tartu mayor: Regular train must be established between Tartu, Riga

15:26

Jõhvi coding school planning to increase student places in second year

15:00

Former education minister: Of course, parliamentary immunity must be waved

14:25

SDE want to limit e-scooters on sidewalk to 10 km/h

14:01

Real estate agency: IT sector's success impacting Estonian property market

13:32

President-elect: Polarization is sign of our times

12:58

Kaljulaid to participate in UN General Assembly

12:20

IKEA on track to open first Estonian store next autumn

11:55

Gallery: Connecting Europe Express departs Tallinn for Latvia, Lithuania

11:26

Academic Jaak Aaviksoo expressed support for nuclear energy

10:53

Health Board: Five deaths, 463 covid new cases, 180 hospitalized patients

10:32

Cash transactions may be limited to €10,000 in future

09:55

Tallinn mulls plans for new city council building on bus parking lot

09:26

Tartu seeking government funding for Sõpruse Bridge restoration

08:49

Narva River smugglers may move underwater to avoid detection

08:19

Opposition calling on government to help ease electricity prices

20.09

Tallinn election promises: Free kindergarten places and new tramlines

20.09

Office buildings to be developed near Tartu train station

20.09

ERR ratings special: EKRE and Isamaa competitors putting in weak showing

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

19.09

Report: Estonia only EU country without car tax

20.09

Nordica: opening direct lines from Tallinn unreasonable

20.09

Tallinn election promises: Free kindergarten places and new tramlines

19.09

Finnish sailboat stranded in Tallinn anchorage

18.09

Research group starts expedition to Estonia ferry wreck

10:53

Health Board: Five deaths, 463 covid new cases, 180 hospitalized patients

18.09

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from September 20

20.09

Karl Jakob Hein signs new contract with Arsenal

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: