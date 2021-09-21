Jõhvi coding school planning to increase student places in second year

The newly launched kood/Jõhvi coding school will almost double the number of student places next year due to high demand.

The school launched this September in Estonia's most eastern county and its backers include founders from Bolt and Wise.

Students live at the school but take classes online in the 01Edu system, learning at their own pace, and train to become full stack web developers.

There were 3,300 candidates, 600 were offered trial places and 215 were selected for the two-year course. Next year, 400 will be admitted.

Student Gunta Klava told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera": "I think the school is amazing and I think it provides many opportunities in the future and in the IT field. And I think it is a great place to learn."

The school was supposed to open in the city of Jõhvi but due to complications with the building, opened in Sillamäe instead.

"We didn't want to postpone the start of the school because we can spend the first academic year here at Ida-Viru Vocational Education Center, who welcomed us with joy," said the co-head of the school Karin Künnapas.

The school will open in Jõhvi in September 2022.

This year, the average age of a pupil was 27 and there were people from 16 nationalities, of these, 75 percent were male and 25 percent were female, kood/Jõhvi wrote on Instagram.

