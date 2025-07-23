X!

Former minister elected board member of Ukraine's state reconstruction agency

Tiit Riisalo
Tiit Riisalo Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonia's former Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) has joined Ukraine's State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure as a member of its expert advisory board.

Estonia has dozens of reconstruction projects ongoing in Ukraine and has been active in the Zhytomyr Oblast since 2023.

The reconstruction agency involves six high-level international experts to support strategic decision-making and advice on infrastructure projects, ranging from road construction and water management to energy-efficient solutions.

Riisalo's position allows Estonia to contribute to and guide reconstruction efforts in line with good international practices, the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) said.

This will strengthen Estonia's role in the international donor community and maintain visibility among major partners, it added.

An Estonian-built wooden group house for foster families in Zhytomyr region. Source: EstDev

The board supports the agency through the strategic management of reconstruction processes, programme development and communication with donors. 

 "The reconstruction of Ukraine is not a project for the future. It is already underway. Right now, we need to ensure that the decisions made are wise, economical and sustainable,"  Riisalo said during yesterday's meeting with Sergiy Suhomlin, head of Ukraine's Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure. 

"Estonia, which has accumulated considerable reform experience over the past decades, has a moral obligation to share this knowledge with Ukraine," he added.

Riisalo previously served as ESTDEV's executive director, which coordinates Estonia's reconstruction efforts in Ukraine. He has also worked in the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and as an advisor to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. 

Editor: Helen Wright

