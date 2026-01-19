Bomb shelter state support to apartment associations open again

A new round of applications will soon be open, allowing apartment associations to apply for state support up to €35,000, to adapt basement shelters.

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) says that apartment buildings must ensure shelters within two and a half years.

"Support can be obtained for various activities related to shelters, such as replacing or reinforcing doors and windows, strengthening structures, or ensuring ventilation," said Leho Lemsalu, an expert at the Rescue Board.

"The amount is up to €35,000 per application, with no requirement for co-financing. If the application is approved, the money is paid out in advance and work can then begin," he said.

This year's applications are open to the end of November, or until funds are used up, depending on which comes first.

"Applications are processed in the order in which they are submitted, meaning that in that sense those who submit their applications more quickly have an advantage," Lemsalu said.

