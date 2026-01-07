X!

Rescue Board: Tallinn water outage showed lack of crisis preparedness among population

Eve Tobias.
Eve Tobias. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
According to Rescue Board civil protection expert Eve Tobias, the water supply failure in several Tallinn districts this New Year's Eve highlighted the low level of preparedness in society for responding to potential crisis situations.

"When the water supply failed in Tallinn on New Year's Eve, rescue workers were unable to inform the public. This crisis had to be resolved by Tallinn and its water company," Eve Tobias, an expert on civil protection issues at the Estonian Rescue Board, told ERR.

Tobias reminded Estonian residents to think about having a crisis plan in place so that they are prepared in the event that similar situations arise in the future. "Every family needs to think about what they will need in a crisis situation and have a crisis kit. In a crisis situation, people need water, food, warmth and communications," Tobias said.

Water supply interruptions

To be prepared in case water supplies are cut off, people should ensure they have enough drinking water at home to last a couple of days – based on the need for approximately 3 liters per person. A plan should also be in place regarding where to get additional water from if require – a river or lake for instance.

"It's good to have collapsible containers at home, which take up relatively ittle space but can hold 10 liters of water. You also ought to have tablets or drops to purify water. You can use filters, but they are more expensive, so I recommend

Bottled water can be bought in advance at a store, as it can then be stored for a long time.

"You can stock up on tap water, but that would need to be changed after a week or two. Don't just pour it down the drain though – you can use it to water flowers or gradually use it yourself, but, in any case, be sure to replenish your water supply," she explained.

Some components of a crisis preparedness kit. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

It is clear that apartments in residential areas, such as Lasnamäe or Mustamäe in Tallinn, do not have a huge amount of space, but dry foods or canned goods can still be stored in the cupboards, and these can still be used as emergency supplies. "It is important to develop a habit: if you use one packet, immediately put a new one in its place," Tobias said

Emergency supplies can include crackers, pickled vegetables from the garden, mushrooms, or basically anything that can be stored for a long time.

 "These emergency reserves don't have to be untouchable. We can use them, but just make sure to gradually replenish them," said Tobias.

It is also important to have disinfectants available, in the form of sprays or wipes.

Electricity outages

The Rescue Board also reminded people of the importance of having a sufficient supply of medicine, especially for those suffering from chronic conditions.

"If there is no electricity, you won't be able to buy anything at the pharmacy with a digital prescription. Card payments won't work either, so you should have a supply of cash in small denominations at home," Tobias emphasized.

It is also important to have a radio. "They could either be battery-powered or self-charging, equipped with solar panels, and could also have a flashlight," she said.

It is also crucial to have spare batteries, a power bank and, if possible, rechargeable batteries, available for use if needed.

Heating cut off in apartment blocks

Residents of apartment buildings will have a harder time than those living in private house in rural areas if the heating is turned off.

"Nothing terrible will happen on the first day," said Tobias, adding however, that families ought to move into a single room, bring warm clothes and blankets with them, close the doors, and tape the windows. "You can also put a tent up in the room, it will be warmer there," she said.

If the heating remains off for several days, it is then necessary to leave the apartment.

"I recommend that residents of apartment buildings prepare for crisis situations in cooperation with their apartment association. Make plans together, perhaps allocate a place in the basement where you can take shelter. The association can invite a specialist from the Rescue Board for consultations. In In February or March, there will also l be an opportunity to receive funds to purchase generators and prepare emergency shelters in apartment buildings," said Tobias.

In Tallinn, each district has a designated crisis center where people can go to charge their phones or warm up. While ready-made emergency kits can be purchase, Tobias believes it is better to put one together yourself.

"I advise putting together an emergency kit for your family based on your own needs. Yes, emergency kits are sold, but they may, for instance, contain foods that you don't eat. These kits often contain some things that you wouldn't buy yourself," she said.

In any case, it is important to open up pre-prepared emergency kits in advance to see what is inside and better understand how to use the contents.

All the most up-to-date information and advice about crisis preparedness can be found on the Rescue Board's website here and on the kriis.ee website here.

Editor: Irina Kirejeva, Michael Cole

Source: "Otse uudistemajast"

