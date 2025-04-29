Estonian Refugee Council launches new campaign to support Ukrainian mothers

The Estonian Refugee Council has launched a new Mothers' Day campaign to support Ukrainian mothers. "A Gift for Two Mothers" aims to help mothers in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region by providing them with essential hygiene supplies.

"Many mothers in Ukraine are raising their children in the midst of war and forced displacement – a situation where being a parent requires superhuman strength," said Eero Janson, director of the Estonian Refugee Council. "This devastating war has now entered its third year. Mothers are trying to create a sense of safety for their children in a situation that is frightening and dangerous. We can help ease their burden by supporting them in these harsh conditions," Jansen added.

The campaign, which began on April 29, will run for two weeks, until May 12, and provides an opportunity for supporters give a meaningful gift to their own mums while also supporting mothers in Ukraine.

E-cards, postcards, and art prints featuring Safe, a painting by painter Marita Liivak are all available for purchase. All proceeds will be donated to women's hospitals and shelters in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region to provide essential hygiene products for women and children affected by the war.

According to Liivak, the painting was inspired by a mother and daughter she saw on the Brussels metro. "I immediately felt a strong urge to capture that moment, in which the child felt so safe and content that she could rest her eyes in her mother's arms."

Liivak donated the artwork to support the Estonian Refugee Council's campaign to help mothers and children in Ukraine.

"I felt that the theme of the painting would deeply resonate with those who have truly lost all sense of security and live each day in uncertainty and fear. I hope that we can support them and help them find a sense of safety during these difficult times," Liivak said.

According to the Estonian Refugee Council, €28 provides one family with diapers and hygiene items to last one week. €84 supports one family with diapers and hygiene supplies for three weeks, and €115 helps one family purchase diapers and hygiene products for an entire month.

More information about the campaign, including ways to donate can be found here.

---

