X!

Estonian Refugee Council launches new campaign to support Ukrainian mothers

News
Print of
Print of "Safe" by Mairita Liivak. Source: Estonian Refugee Council
News

The Estonian Refugee Council has launched a new Mothers' Day campaign to support Ukrainian mothers. "A Gift for Two Mothers" aims to help mothers in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region by providing them with essential hygiene supplies.

"Many mothers in Ukraine are raising their children in the midst of war and forced displacement – a situation where being a parent requires superhuman strength," said Eero Janson, director of the Estonian Refugee Council. "This devastating war has now entered its third year. Mothers are trying to create a sense of safety for their children in a situation that is frightening and dangerous. We can help ease their burden by supporting them in these harsh conditions," Jansen added.

The campaign, which began on April 29, will run for two weeks, until May 12, and provides an opportunity for supporters give a meaningful gift to their own mums while also supporting mothers in Ukraine.

E-cards, postcards, and art prints featuring Safe, a painting by painter Marita Liivak are all available for purchase. All proceeds will be donated to women's hospitals and shelters in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region to provide essential hygiene products for women and children affected by the war.

According to Liivak, the painting was inspired by a mother and daughter she saw on the Brussels metro. "I immediately felt a strong urge to capture that moment, in which the child felt so safe and content that she could rest her eyes in her mother's arms."

Liivak donated the artwork to support the Estonian Refugee Council's campaign to help mothers and children in Ukraine.

"I felt that the theme of the painting would deeply resonate with those who have truly lost all sense of security and live each day in uncertainty and fear. I hope that we can support them and help them find a sense of safety during these difficult times," Liivak said.

According to the Estonian Refugee Council, €28 provides one family with diapers and hygiene items to last one week. €84 supports one family with diapers and hygiene supplies for three weeks, and €115 helps one family purchase diapers and hygiene products for an entire month.

More information about the campaign, including ways to donate can be found here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Estonia should have 110 'crisis stores' by end of 2026

19:45

Estonian Refugee Council launches new campaign to support Ukrainian mothers

19:35

Gallery: International Dance Day celebrated with performance in Tallinn

19:00

Energy experts: Major power outage unlikely in Estonia

18:18

British stars Morcheeba announce free Tallinn Day concert

17:39

Tartu Rütmika third in rhythmic gymnastics Toronto World Cup event

16:58

City of Tallinn terminates employment relationship with Elena Glebova

16:21

Hidden in socks and underwear, seed smuggling blossoms on Russian-Estonian border

15:59

Estonia beats Croatia to take second win in ice hockey world championships

15:39

Over 1,200 historic explosives found in Saaremaa

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

28.04

Analyst: Price of electricity far beyond Finland's keeping investments out of Estonia

28.04

Sick leave certificates for burnout increased rapidly in 2024

28.04

Estonian-language education switch not without difficulties one year in

09:48

Entrepreneurs put forward 450 proposals to improve Estonia's economy

07:53

Narva border closure likely to increase traffic at southeastern crossings

26.04

President Karis: I invited Donald Trump to Estonia, he invited me to Washington

28.04

Iceland's Eurovision star Daði Freyr to perform in Tallinn on May 9

08:51

Extreme instability: Price of reserve power from a few cents to thousands of euros

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo