X!

Estonian Refugee Council calls for donations on 3rd anniversary of Russia's full-scale war

News
Donetsk region, summer 2024.
Donetsk region, summer 2024. Source: Yevhen Vasyliev.
News

Monday, February 24 marks three years since the start of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine. This February and March, the Estonian Refugee Council is collecting donations to provide essential aid to Ukrainians in need.

For people in Ukraine, the past three years have been filled with suffering, destruction, and loss. The hardest hit by the war are those who were already in vulnerable situations before, including single parents, large families, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

In January, the United States froze foreign aid for 90 days, significantly impacting the ability to deliver assistance in Ukraine. The Estonian Refugee Council (ERC) is one of the largest providers of cash-based humanitarian aid in frontline and hard-to-reach areas.

The ERC continues to provide cash assistance to people in critical-need regions across Ukraine. However, due to the suspension of U.S. funding, many humanitarian organizations, including the ERC, have been forced to scale back their operations. This has the most severe impact on those affected by the war, whose daily survival depends on humanitarian aid.

Among those impacted is Oleksandra, who lives in Zaporizhzhia, where she moved with her husband and two daughters from the village of Mala Tokmachka due to the war.

Before the full-scale war, around 3,000 people lived in Oleksandra's home village. Today, the front line is just 3 kilometers away, and occupied territories are less than 10 kilometers from it. In December 2024, the village was mandatorily evacuated.

"The war completely changed our lives," said Oleksandra. "When our village came under heavy bombardment, we decided to flee with our family. At the time, I was seven months pregnant. We left with only a single bag of belongings and our documents"

Oleksandra's income is very small, and rent and utility costs in Ukraine have continued to rise.

Oleksandra and her family. Source: Estonian Refugee Council

"Our financial situation is extremely difficult. We have to cut back on food, clothing, and even medicine," she says. "We used to work in agriculture, but we lost everything – our house was destroyed, and nothing remained of our farm"

Oleksandra and her family now live in Zaporizhzhia, where the situation remains dangerous.

"Due to air raids, we try to move around as little as possible and stay indoors. We have no one to rely on but ourselves."

***

Tetyana's husband was severely injured in a bombing and is now unable to work. They have two children – a 5-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. The family currently lives in the village of Krasnotorka in the Donetsk region, on the outskirts of Kramatorsk, about 25 kilometers from the front line. This area is under constant attack from guided bombs, rockets, and drones

"The war has had a severe impact on our family," Tetyana explains. "Two years ago, my husband was seriously injured in a bombing when shrapnel struck his spine. He received the necessary treatment and initial rehabilitation, but it was not enough. His health has not improved over the past two years."

At the moment, Tetyana and her family have neither the means nor financial resources to continue with her husband's rehabilitation.

Kherson region, December 2024. Source: Yevhen Vasyliev.

"We now live by the principle: if we have made it through the day, then that is good enough. It is noisy here due to constant attacks, and it is very frightening. However, moving elsewhere is difficult."

Schools and kindergartens in Krasnotorka are  closed, so their children are at home all the time.

"They cannot play outside because it is too dangerous – air raid alarms sound constantly, and there is always a risk of bombing," Tetyana says. "Our family's financial situation is also difficult. I cannot go to work because I have to care for my husband and two children. We dream of the day the war will end."

Donations collected by the Estonian Refugee Council will be distributed as cash-based support, allowing people to purchase food, medicine, hygiene products, and other necessities.

More information about the campaign is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Miinisadam dredging work caused two pollution spills

19:52

Estonian in Italy: Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato has caused quite a stir

19:39

Gallery: Estonian Press Photo of the Year awards announced in Tallinn

19:20

Number of international students in Estonia has fallen since 2019

18:39

Construction of new 30-story high-rise to begin in downtown Tallinn

18:04

Estonian Refugee Council calls for donations on 3rd anniversary of Russia's full-scale war

17:25

Defense, prime minister reject Trump's criticism of Ukraine

16:55

EKI: Language model developers not interested in Estonian language corpus

16:28

Museum guide reveals Tartu's most gruesome murder sites

16:17

Construction begins at Gonsiori-Vesivärava intersection on February 25

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08:13

Public not warned about week-old North Tallinn oil slick

13:38

Government scraps €2.6 billion aid plan for offshore wind farm construction

19.02

Expert: US mistaken to think peace deal forced on Ukraine is viable

19:52

Estonian in Italy: Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato has caused quite a stir

19.02

Estonia awaits US agreement to accelerate next HIMARS delivery

18.02

Tommy Cash: Käärijä and Joost Klein helped me a lot

15:21

Motorcyclist left with 20 broken bones exposes Estonia's road safety crisis

09:55

Ministry memo: Government misled the public over offshore wind farms cost

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo