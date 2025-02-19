Tallinn public transport disrupted by Independence Day parade

Next Monday's (February 24) Independence Day celebrations and the Defense Forces parade at Vabaduse väljak will bring changes to public transport in Tallinn's city center.

The changes will be in place from Sunday, February 23, from 7 p.m., and on Monday, February 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Sunday, February 23, from 7 p.m. until the end of the day, the parade rehearsal will cause route changes for bus lines no. 2, 3, 16, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 35, 40, 41, 41B, 42, 54, 67, 81, and 83. From 9 p.m., bus lines no. 5, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 36, and 73 will also be rerouted. These buses will operate on a free schedule.

On Monday, February 24, the Independence Day celebrations and the Defense Forces parade will also affect public transport. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, bus lines no. 2, 3, 16, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 35, 40, 41, 41B, 42, 54, 67, 81, and 83 will be altered. Additionally, from 12:00 to 13:30, bus lines no. 5, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 36, and 73 will be rerouted. Tram lines no.1, 3, 4, and 5 will also be suspended during this time. On February 24, Tallinn's public transport will operate according to the Sunday schedule.

Public transport will not pass through Vabaduse väljak, Kaarli puiestee, Toompuiestee (between Tõnismägi and Paldiski maantee), Endla Street (between Suur-Ameerika and Toompuiestee), or Pärnu maantee (between Viru väljak and Vabaduse väljak in both directions and from the city center to Liivalaia Street).

Traffic restrictions will also apply on Mere puiestee (between Viru väljak and Ahtri) and Narva maantee (between Viru väljak and Hobujaama). Vehicle traffic will be restricted on these streets during the parade rehearsal and celebrations.

Drivers are advised to avoid the city center during this time due to street closures and limited parking and stopping zones.

Despite rerouted public transport, using buses and trams remains the easiest way to reach the city center.

Visitors arriving by car are encouraged to use Park & Ride facilities on the outskirts of the city and continue to the center using public transport.

A personalized Ühiskaart is required to use Park & Ride, but users do not need to be Tallinn residents. More information about Park & Ride locations and conditions is available at www.tallinn.ee/en/park-and-ride.

Due to significant traffic changes and public transport rerouting, extra travel time may be necessary. Tallinn City Government apologizes for any inconvenience.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) stressed that Tallinn is proud to host the Estonian Defense Forces parade.

"This is an important day when we celebrate Estonia's independence together and honor those who have defended our freedom. At the same time, we ask for residents' understanding regarding temporary traffic changes to ensure that the event runs smoothly and everyone can participate," he said in a statement.

Public transport schedules, rerouted lines, and stop locations can be found at transport.tallinn.ee.

