Equipment check ahead of Independence Day parade underway at Tapa

An inspection of the military equipment, which will be involved the Estonian Independence Day parade on February 24 took place at the Tapa army base on Wednesday.

The parade, which will take place in Tallinn, involves more than 1,000 participants and nearly 50 pieces of military equipment. On Wednesday, the logistics of going to and coming back from the parade were ironed out in Tapa, the condition of the machines was checked and the participants learned how to ensure they maintain long distance between one another.

"In fact, what TV viewers and the Estonian people see of the parade on the ground is the shortest part of the event for us. It's just a few minutes of glory and fame and showing the Estonian people who we are. This is actually preceded by a lot of hard work, starting with the practice. The biggest job is for the logisticians who have to get all these tanks, armored vehicles and machines to Tallinn. And then in the evening, when it's all over and everyone is sitting down and having a sandwich, we still have to get back," explained 1st Infantry Brigade Staff Sergeant Renzo Rajaste.

"We're going to the parade in a Mistral. We're an anti-aircraft battalion and we're on a missile. Air defense. It's a good and strong machine," said Sgt. Kaupo Uudre.

