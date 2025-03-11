Estonian Defense Forces and Rescue Board receive new armored vehicles

The Estonian Center for Defense Investments has handed over nearly fifty newly acquired wheeled armored vehicles from Turkey to Estonia's 2nd Infantry Brigade. Additionally, a smaller number of 4x4 armored vehicles have also been procured for the Estonian Rescue Board.

Most of the vehicles handed over to the 2nd Infantry Brigade are 6x6 ARMA armored vehicles used by infantry units, but the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) have also received 4x4 NMS armored vehicles, which will be used by combat support units in both the 1st and 2nd Infantry Brigades.

The procurement of the new 4x4 and 6x6 armored vehicles was prepared and carried out in close cooperation with the EDF.

"While weapons systems are often purchased as off-the-shelf solutions, these armored vehicles were designed with the specific needs of the Estonian Defense Forces in mind, both in terms of interior and exterior," said Marek Mardo, strategic category manager (air, sea and combat vehicles) at the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI).

"Essentially, the machines rolling off the Turkish company's production line are customized to our requirements and practically ready for use. In Estonia, only communication equipment and other necessary gear need to be installed," Mardo added.

"In recent years, we have rapidly accelerated the acquisition of new capabilities for the Estonian Defense Forces, and the newly arrived armored vehicles are a great example of how to enhance defense capability," said Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).

"They provide our defenders with the assurance that the equipment they use helps save lives and offers better conditions for protecting Estonia. I will soon present proposals to the government on how to further strengthen Estonia's defense capabilities to respond to the changed security situation," the minister said.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur at the handover of Estonia's new armored vehicles. Source: Kermo Pastarus

The new armored vehicles provide better protection for Defense Forces personnel against small arms fire as well as mines and shell fragments. Additionally, unit mobility will improve, as the off-road capability of the armored vehicles is significantly better than the trucks previously used as infantry transport vehicles in the 2nd Infantry Brigade. The armored vehicles are armed with 12.7mm heavy machine guns.

"I am very pleased that our soldiers will be significantly better protected in these new armored vehicles, making them more capable of carrying out their tasks," said Col. Antti Viljaste, commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade.

"The training of conscripts has begun successfully, and we look forward to welcoming our reservists at the large-scale exercise Siil, where they will also be trained in operating the new armored vehicles. I am confident that both the armored vehicles and other capabilities acquired for the 2nd Infantry Brigade, as well as other Defense Forces units, will enable us to defend Estonia successfully against any adversaries," the colonel added.

The first wheeled armored vehicles arrived in Estonia at the end of 2024, and conscripts of the 2nd Infantry Brigade have already begun training with them. These vehicles will also be used in the Siil large-scale exercise in May. All ordered armored vehicles are expected to arrive in Estonia by the end of this year.

In addition to the Defense Forces, four new 4x4 wheeled armored vehicles produced in Turkey will also be added to the Ministry of the Interior's jurisdiction. These vehicles will primarily be used by the Rescue Board's bomb disposal units but will also be available for the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the Internal Security Service (ISS) if needed.

"The work of internal security units often involves situations where regular operational vehicles do not provide sufficient protection. The new armored vehicles will significantly enhance our response capabilities and ensure greater safety for bomb disposal experts, police special units, and the Internal Security Service in high-risk operations – whether dealing with explosive threats, armed resistance, or large-scale unrest," Tuuli Räim, deputy secretary general for crisis preparedness and civil protection at the Ministry of the Interior.

"The arrival of these armored vehicles within the Ministry of the Interior's jurisdiction is a crucial step in strengthening internal security. They will improve our preparedness for crisis situations, allowing operations in high-risk environments and difficult terrains," Räim added.

"Additionally, they enable the safe transportation of specialized equipment and the evacuation of people from immediate danger zones. The government's decision to allocate nearly €2.7 million for these armored vehicles is an investment in public safety. I am confident that this addition will further enhance the response capabilities and readiness of our internal security units," he said

"In the work of our bomb disposal experts, danger is always present. These armored vehicles are essential to ensure maximum safety. We have never had such capabilities and equipment before, and this marks a significant step forward in crisis preparedness," said Margo Klaos, director general of the Estonian Rescue Board.

The armored vehicle contracts have been signed for ten years, allowing for additional purchases of vehicles and spare parts as needed. The agreements also include provisions for maintenance, repairs, and further development of these vehicles.

