Defense Forces starts training with Turkish armored vehicles

Estonia has received almost 50 of the 230 armored vehicles purchased from Turkey, and training is already underway at the Kuperjanov Battalion in south Estonia.

Two types of vehicles, the Otokar Otomotiv 6x6 Arma APCs and Nurol Makina's NMS four-by-fours, were purchased in 2023 for almost €200 million.

The six-wheeled Arma armored vehicles will primarily be assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade. Conscripts previously trained on trucks.

Company commander Captain Mikk Haabma said they ensure troops get to the battlefield safely.

"That is the main reason for acquiring these armored vehicles. They are built so that if they drive over a mine, the crew remains intact. Likewise, if we come under artillery fire, it stops the shrapnel, and the crew stays safe. The main thing is to keep the crew safe," he told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

For better protection, the Arma has no front or side windows. The armored vehicle driver enters through a hatch, and operating the vehicle is done in cooperation with the gunner.

"I help with driving, meaning if he canot see certain things — trees or obstacles — I help him navigate, park better, and so on. I also provide information on whether everything is in order," described Private Steven Vasna, who said that training has gone very well so far.

In addition to the driver and gunner, the Arma can accommodate eight more crew members.

Compared to a truck, the Arma is warm, but space is limited.

"The challenge is that it is tight, and we do not all fit in very well. And with equipment, we are a bit wider too. But it just takes practice. Now we are here for the first time, practicing this. Compared to dismounting from a truck, it is more interesting, with all the technology on board, and I think the men like it," said 1st Squad leader Second Lieutenant Ahti Freiberg.

In addition to the Arma, Estonia will also receive four-wheeled NMS armored vehicles, some of which will also go to the 2nd Infantry Brigade, while others will be used by the Rescue Board.

