X!

Defense Forces starts training with Turkish armored vehicles

News
An Otokar Otomotiv 6x6 Arma APC.
An Otokar Otomotiv 6x6 Arma APC. Source: ERR
News

Estonia has received almost 50 of the 230 armored vehicles purchased from Turkey, and training is already underway at the Kuperjanov Battalion in south Estonia.

Two types of vehicles, the Otokar Otomotiv 6x6 Arma APCs and Nurol Makina's NMS four-by-fours, were purchased in 2023 for almost €200 million.

The six-wheeled Arma armored vehicles will primarily be assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade. Conscripts previously trained on trucks.

Company commander Captain Mikk Haabma said they ensure troops get to the battlefield safely.

"That is the main reason for acquiring these armored vehicles. They are built so that if they drive over a mine, the crew remains intact. Likewise, if we come under artillery fire, it stops the shrapnel, and the crew stays safe. The main thing is to keep the crew safe," he told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

For better protection, the Arma has no front or side windows. The armored vehicle driver enters through a hatch, and operating the vehicle is done in cooperation with the gunner.

"I help with driving, meaning if he canot see certain things — trees or obstacles — I help him navigate, park better, and so on. I also provide information on whether everything is in order," described Private Steven Vasna, who said that training has gone very well so far.

In addition to the driver and gunner, the Arma can accommodate eight more crew members.

Compared to a truck, the Arma is warm, but space is limited.

"The challenge is that it is tight, and we do not all fit in very well. And with equipment, we are a bit wider too. But it just takes practice. Now we are here for the first time, practicing this. Compared to dismounting from a truck, it is more interesting, with all the technology on board, and I think the men like it," said 1st Squad leader Second Lieutenant Ahti Freiberg.

In addition to the Arma, Estonia will also receive four-wheeled NMS armored vehicles, some of which will also go to the 2nd Infantry Brigade, while others will be used by the Rescue Board.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:50

Estonian construction consultants HML open Dublin office

14:38

Court sentences woman to four years in prison for killing her baby

14:25

Ministry eases Just Transition Fund rules for Ida-Viru County development

13:58

Auditor general: Not enough information to decide on wind farm subsidies

13:38

Government scraps €2.6 billion aid plan for offshore wind farm construction

13:34

Attorney: Tax hikes cluster takes the cake as worst legislation of 2024

12:55

Climate minister: Ministry released incorrect data

12:22

Tallink reports €786M revenue and €40.3M profits for 2024

11:56

Deputy mayor: Linnahall will be the most beautiful building in Tallinn

11:23

Tartu nearly finished care reform compensation claim for state

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

19.02

Expert: US mistaken to think peace deal forced on Ukraine is viable

18.02

Tommy Cash: Käärijä and Joost Klein helped me a lot

19.02

Minister: Estonia's defense spending will be over 4% of GDP in 2026

19.02

Minister: Talk about US troop withdrawal from Estonia is 'speculation'

19.02

Estonia awaits US agreement to accelerate next HIMARS delivery

08:13

Public not warned about week-old North Tallinn oil slick

19.02

Estonia's average old-age pension rises to €817 per month

19.02

Over 1,000 taking part in Independence Day parade, NATO flyover happening too

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo