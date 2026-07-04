X!

Estonia helps procure over 100 armored vehicles for Moldova

News
One of the tactical armored personnel carriers Estonia is procuring for Ukraine, via the EU's EPF fund.
One of the tactical armored personnel carriers Estonia is procuring for Ukraine, via the EU's EPF fund. Source: RKIK
News

Estonia has facilitated the procurement of over 100 tactical armored vehicles for Moldova in a European Union-funded deal worth €50 million.

The Center for Defense Investments (RKIK), acting as the implementing agency of the European Peace Facility (EPF), has signed the contract with the Moldovan Ministry of Defense and Canadian defense company Roshel for the procurement of tactical armored personnel carriers for Moldova.

The procurement is fully funded by the EPF, with delivery due for completion by May 2027.

Armored personnel carrier interior. Source: RKIK

"We are grateful that, as the contracting authority, we have the opportunity to contribute our knowledge and experience to strengthening international security on such a significant scale, while also enhancing our own procurement capabilities," said Elmar Vaher, director general of the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK).

The project represents one of the largest assistance projects to Moldova, which borders Ukraine and Romania. It will help bolster Moldova's capabilities, taking the mobility and combat capability of its armed forces to a completely new level, Vaher added. "The impact of the procurement extends beyond Moldova, as it is an investment in the security of Europe as a whole."

Signing of the agreement between Estonia's RKIK, the Moldovan Ministry of Defense and Canadian defense company Roshel. Source: RKIK

Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov called the order "a contribution to Moldova's long-term security, resilience, and the modernization of its defense capabilities," adding, "as a Canadian company, we are proud to support our partners in enhancing their operational readiness when they are needed most."

The RKIK has been the implementing body for EPF assistance packages to Moldova since 2022, with procurements since then including logistics, mobility, command and control systems, and communications and surveillance systems. The RKIK is an agency of the Ministry of Defense.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:25

Board chair: National Opera corruption allegations now with law enforcement

15:22

Estonia helps procure over 100 armored vehicles for Moldova

14:24

Tallinn bars concerts by covers artist linked to pro-Russian rapper

12:41

Commercial land increasingly used for residential developments in Tallinn

11:29

ERR in the US: Americans reflect on 250 years of independence and change

10:50

Estonian students' lunar rover completes successful test mission on artificial Moon

10:27

Experts: Deadly Russian strikes reflect stalled battlefield progress

10:09

Parempoolsed misses financial filing deadline for fourth straight year

09:11

Much of Hiiumaa loses power after thunderstorms

03.07

Presidential hopeful Ühtegi: 'Ideologically, I am a conservative'

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.07

Expert: Russia's western rail ban an attempt to direct more goods to its ports

03.07

Government moves to restrict property ownership by Russian and Belarusian citizens

03.07

Local residents frustrated by visitor behavior at Meriküla staircase

03.07

ERR carrying FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout matches live

03.07

Group of prominent Estonians backs Riho Ühtegi for president

03.07

No Bananas gave away jam with best-before date obscured

03.07

Estonia orders heritage protection for historic Burman Villa

03.07

Gallery: US Embassy marks America's 250th birthday

03.07

Presidential hopeful Ühtegi: 'Ideologically, I am a conservative'

30.06

Tartu looking to ban sale of bottled alcohol after 10 p.m.

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo