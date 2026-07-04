Estonia helps procure over 100 armored vehicles for Moldova

Estonia has facilitated the procurement of over 100 tactical armored vehicles for Moldova in a European Union-funded deal worth €50 million.

The Center for Defense Investments (RKIK), acting as the implementing agency of the European Peace Facility (EPF), has signed the contract with the Moldovan Ministry of Defense and Canadian defense company Roshel for the procurement of tactical armored personnel carriers for Moldova.

The procurement is fully funded by the EPF, with delivery due for completion by May 2027.

Armored personnel carrier interior. Source: RKIK

"We are grateful that, as the contracting authority, we have the opportunity to contribute our knowledge and experience to strengthening international security on such a significant scale, while also enhancing our own procurement capabilities," said Elmar Vaher, director general of the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK).

The project represents one of the largest assistance projects to Moldova, which borders Ukraine and Romania. It will help bolster Moldova's capabilities, taking the mobility and combat capability of its armed forces to a completely new level, Vaher added. "The impact of the procurement extends beyond Moldova, as it is an investment in the security of Europe as a whole."

Signing of the agreement between Estonia's RKIK, the Moldovan Ministry of Defense and Canadian defense company Roshel. Source: RKIK

Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov called the order "a contribution to Moldova's long-term security, resilience, and the modernization of its defense capabilities," adding, "as a Canadian company, we are proud to support our partners in enhancing their operational readiness when they are needed most."

The RKIK has been the implementing body for EPF assistance packages to Moldova since 2022, with procurements since then including logistics, mobility, command and control systems, and communications and surveillance systems. The RKIK is an agency of the Ministry of Defense.

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