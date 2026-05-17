President: Moldova's membership in the EU is important for all of Europe

President Alar Karis met Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Kadriorg on Saturday and stressed that Moldova belongs in the European Union.

During the meeting, Karis stressed that Moldova belongs in Europe. Estonia firmly supports Moldova's accession to the European Union and is ready to share its experience in accession preparations, he added.

"Moldova's membership in the European Union is also a security issue and important for all of Europe," the head of state said.

He added that Estonia believes it is important that accession negotiations move forward without delay and that all negotiation chapters be opened as quickly as possible.

The meeting also addressed regional security, Russia's hybrid activities and Transnistria.

Sandu also took part in a panel discussion at this weekend's Lennart Meri Conference. You can watch the whole discussion below.

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