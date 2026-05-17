Ukraine wants US-led peace talks to continue, says deputy foreign minister

Ukraine wants the U.S. to continue trying to advance peace talks and hopes they will restart, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa told ERR.

After President Donald Trump returned to office, the U.S. held talks with Kyiv and Moscow to try to end Russia's full-scale invasion, although no breakthroughs were achieved.

The discussions ground to a halt after the U.S. attacked Iran.

But Betsa said the U.S.' role is still "important."

"The previous rounds of negotiations, which are currently suspended because of what is happening in the Middle East and around Iran, showed some progress. It was small, but still progress. Right now, we see that the attention of the American negotiators is on the situation in the Middle East, and the peace talks are unfortunately on pause. For us, it is important that they continue, because Ukraine is committed to the peace process," Betsa told "Aktuaalne kaamera" at this weekend's Lennart Meri Conference in Tallinn.

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