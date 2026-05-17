X!

Ukraine wants US-led peace talks to continue, says deputy foreign minister

News
Mariana Betsa
Mariana Betsa Source: ICDS
News

Ukraine wants the U.S. to continue trying to advance peace talks and hopes they will restart, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa told ERR.

After President Donald Trump returned to office, the U.S. held talks with Kyiv and Moscow to try to end Russia's full-scale invasion, although no breakthroughs were achieved.

The discussions ground to a halt after the U.S. attacked Iran.

But Betsa said the U.S.' role is still "important."

"The previous rounds of negotiations, which are currently suspended because of what is happening in the Middle East and around Iran, showed some progress. It was small, but still progress. Right now, we see that the attention of the American negotiators is on the situation in the Middle East, and the peace talks are unfortunately on pause. For us, it is important that they continue, because Ukraine is committed to the peace process," Betsa told "Aktuaalne kaamera" at this weekend's Lennart Meri Conference in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17.05

'Project Fear:' Opposition accuses Reform Party of fearmongering

17.05

Eesti 200: Estonia needs radical changes

17.05

Reform chairman criticizes conservative parties' 'fear and hatred'

17.05

Kaja Kallas rules out running for president of Estonia

17.05

President: Moldova's membership in the EU is important for all of Europe

17.05

Estonia, Latvia say Europe is moving too slowly towards combat readiness

17.05

President: Balkan accession to the EU must be stepped up

17.05

Kasparov: Many Russian emigrants are against the war, but not all support Ukraine

17.05

Ukraine wants US-led peace talks to continue, says deputy foreign minister

16.05

Former teacher sentenced to seven years' prison time over pedophilia offenses

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.05

Colonel: No warning needed in Estonia over Finland, Latvia overnight drone incursions

16.05

Young people struggling to find work in Estonia despite being proactive

16.05

Former teacher sentenced to seven years' prison time over pedophilia offenses

15.05

WATCH LIVE: Eurovision Song Contest grand final on ETV

15.05

Estonian electric bicycle maker Ampler Bikes files for bankruptcy

17.05

Kaja Kallas rules out running for president of Estonia

17.05

Kasparov: Many Russian emigrants are against the war, but not all support Ukraine

14.05

Bank of Estonia to issue 2-euro Sipsik coin

13.05

Estonia fails to qualify for Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final

17.05

Estonia, Latvia say Europe is moving too slowly towards combat readiness

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo