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President: Balkan accession to the EU must be stepped up

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Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama visited Tallinn and met with President Alar Karis on May 15, 2026.
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President Alar Karis called for the Balkan accession process to be sped up during a meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, saying the country had made significant progress towards joining the bloc.

Rama visited Estonia on Friday and met with Karis at Kadriorg.

"Albania is a committed member of NATO and a long-standing supporter of Ukraine, and a country that takes over and implements the sanctions," Karis said. "Estonia supports Albania's accession to the European Union, and the current security situation not only favours, but also requires that accession negotiations be stepped up."

The Estonian president also said there is room to deepen cooperation between the two countries, especially in tourism.

Karis also met with the President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović in Kadriorg on Friday morning.

Rama took part in the opening discussion of the Lennart Meri Conference on Friday.

On Saturday, Alar Karis opened a discussion on the resilience of small states at the Lennart Meri Conference, which included Milatović and the President of Moldova Maia Sandu. 

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Editor: Helen Wright

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