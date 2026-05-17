Kasparov: Many Russian emigrants are against the war, but not all support Ukraine

Prominent Russian opposition figure Garry Kasparov, who is taking part in the Lennart Meri Conference in Tallinn, said many Russian émigrés in the West are against the war, but not all of them are prepared to support Ukraine.

As willingness to support Ukraine differs among Russian émigrés, the Russian opposition is therefore not united, Kasparov told ERR.

"This is where the dividing line lies. Are we prepared to accept that a Ukrainian victory is an unavoidable condition for potential change in Russia? There is no room for compromise here. I do not see any possibility of reaching any agreement with those who talk about a 'wonderful future Russia' while at the same time avoiding the most important issue. The main problem is the war in Ukraine. Without an end to the war that leads to the collapse of Putin's regime and the empire, nothing in Russia can be changed," he said.

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