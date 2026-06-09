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Estonia allows longer truck combinations to boost efficiency

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A truck on the Tallinn ring road.
A truck on the Tallinn ring road. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Estonia has begun allowing longer truck combinations on certain routes with special permits, a move aimed at improving freight efficiency and easing driver shortages.

Until now, truck combinations on Estonian roads have generally been up to 16 meters long. Under the new rules, combinations up to 20 and 25 meters long are allowed to operate with special permits and on designated routes.

Businesses have been waiting for this change for 30 years, said Herkki Kitsing, a board member of the Estonian Logistics and Freight Forwarding Association.

"This will help increase the efficiency and competitiveness of road transport, because two truck combinations can essentially do the work of three," Kitsing said. "Instead of the previous 36 euro pallets, a truck can now carry 51 pallets. A milk tanker set can now haul 60 tons instead of the previous roughly 52 tons."

The change took a long time because the Transport Administration conducted numerous studies to ensure that longer and heavier vehicles are suitable for Estonia's roads.

Johann Peetre, head of mobility planning at the Transport Administration, explained: "We analyzed whether there is a real economic benefit, whether there is an environmental benefit, and what the impacts are on road surfaces as well as traffic safety."

The change is expected to somewhat alleviate the driver shortage, make a modest contribution to environmental goals, and reduce road wear since the longer vehicles have more axles, distributing the load more evenly.

Longer trucks will be specially marked. Peetre also said that drivers should carefully assess whether it is safe to overtake them.

The long-awaited change does mean additional paperwork for transport companies, as larger truck combinations may operate only with special permits. Kitsing explained that permits must be obtained through the Transport Administration or, depending on the route, from the road owner.

For state roads, permits are handled through the Transport Administration. For routes that extend within a two-kilometer radius onto municipal roads, additional permits must be obtained from local governments. Efforts are being made to streamline the process so that bureaucracy is minimized and permits can ideally be handled in one place, through the Transport Administration.

Longer truck combinations have long been allowed in neighboring countries, so the change is expected to improve the competitiveness of Estonian carriers.

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Editor: Argo Ideon

Source: ERR radio news

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