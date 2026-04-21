Tallinn Ring Road to be rebuilt through Jüri traffic intersection

The Transport Administration plans to thoroughly reconstruct Estonia's most accident-prone intersection, the Jüri roundabout in Rae Parish, so that the Tallinn Ring Road runs straight through it.

The Jüri interchange is a unique interchange in Estonia, where traffic passes through a large roundabout with a diameter of 390 meters. The Tallinn ring road is interrupted by the roundabout, which often causes traffic jams at the interchange during rush hour.

The preliminary redesign shows that the Tallinn Ring Road would be routed directly under the viaduct of the Tallinn-Tartu Highway, and the current circular interchange solution would disappear.

The ring road would pass through the intersection as a 2+2 road. The new solution is described by the Transport Administration as a classic cloverleaf interchange.

In the future, motorists on the Tallinn ring road would be able to pass through the Jüri interchange at 110 kilometers per hour, where the maximum speed is permitted.

The existing viaducts would be demolished and rebuilt.

Reconstruction of the Jüri traffic junction. Source: Transpordiamet

The design project must take into account the possibility of building bicycle and pedestrian paths to ensure access to Jüri from the surrounding areas.

More precise plans will be developed in the construction project and work is expected to be carried out 2028–2029.

Data show there were 139 traffic accidents at the Jüri interchange in 2025 and damages amounted to almost €400,000. Seventy-five percent of the collisions were rear-end crashes. More accidents than usual also occur at the Jüri roundabout because of trucks.

Two of the main reasons for the current high accident rate are drivers braking sharply as they approach the roundabout and unsuitable entry angles onto the roundabout.

The Jüri roundabout underwent rehabilitation repairs two years ago.

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