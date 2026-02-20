X!

Estonia wants to give Waze and Google Maps direct access to traffic data

A driver using the Waze navigation app.
Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The government has submitted a bill to the Riigikogu to amend the Traffic Act, enabling traffic data to be sent directly to smartphone apps instead of being entered manually by users.

A second-reading discussion on amendments to the Traffic Act was held Thursday in the Riigikogu Economic Affairs Committee. The bill aims to transpose a European Union directive on intelligent transport systems into Estonian law.

The legislation would require local governments and the Transport Administration to make traffic data available in machine-readable form.

According to the Transport Administration, such data include traffic restrictions, obstacles and conditions, public transportation stops and schedules, as well as information on truck parking areas.

Kristjan Duubas, head of intelligent transport systems development at the Transport Administration, said the new law would oblige local governments and the agency to publish traffic metadata in Estonia's Data Portal, which was launched last December.

"Estonia's Data Portal, managed by the Information System Authority, is a place where users can search for the datasets they need and begin using them. We are talking about machine-readable data accessed through services, not a web portal, map or other visually browsable interface," Duubas said.

The portal would make data automatically available to traffic applications such as Waze, TomTom and Google Maps. Until now, users of such traffic apps had to enter the data manually.

Economic Affairs Committee unanimous

According to Economic Affairs Committee Chair Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200), the bill did not generate extensive debate in the committee.

"Everyone understands what Waze and similar apps are and why this is needed," Reinaas said.

The MP said the biggest advantage of the amendment is that, during major events, traffic restrictions would automatically appear in applications.

The committee chair said the law is particularly important with an eye to the future when a significant number of self-driving cars may already be on the roads and will rely on traffic data.

According to the bill's explanatory memorandum, the proposed legislation would have an indirect positive impact on the living and natural environment by making urban areas greener and more people-friendly.

"Smart transport solutions, such as real-time public transportation information, encourage greater use of public transport, cycling and walking and reduce car traffic. The availability of traffic flow data enables drivers to choose faster and more efficient routes, improving quality of life in urban areas and helping preserve biodiversity by reducing the impact of transport on nature," the bill states.

The explanatory memorandum estimates the changes would cost the city of Tallinn €100,000, while the city itself puts the figure at €424,000.

The city of Tartu would meet the obligations using budgeted funds.

The bill's second reading in the Riigikogu plenary session is scheduled for March 10.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

