X!

IT development error led to multiple vehicles deleted from traffic register

News
Traffic in Central Tallinn.
Traffic in Central Tallinn. Source: Mait Ots/ERR
News

Vehicles were mistakenly deleted ahead of schedule from the national traffic register Thursday, thanks to an IT glitch.

The deletions were both temporary and permanent, and should have take place early next year instead, the Transport Administration said.

An amendment to the Traffic Act entering into force next year creates new grounds for both temporarily and permanently deleting vehicles from the traffic register (Liiklusregistriser). The error which arose during the development of the automated deletion system led to vehicles being deleted from the register ons December 18

The administration also informed the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) about the incident, to make them aware of the fact that due to the glitch there may be vehicles in traffic which have been erroneously struck off the register, something which the vehicles' owners may not be aware of.

Work is under way to restore the data that were mistakenly deleted, the authority said.

Under the legislative amendment set to enter into force next year, the Transport Administration is in future to temporarily delete a vehicle from the traffic register if at least one year has passed since the death of is registered owner, or in cases where a legal entity that owned the vehicle had been deleted from the commercial register for at least one month (ie. in the case of company cars).

A vehicle will subsequently be permanently wiped from the register seven years after the death of a private individual owner, or one year after the deletion of a company owner from the commercial register, under the amendments.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Andrew Whyte

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Sepultura, Godsmack and P.O.D. confirmed for 2026 Tallinn Rock Festival lineup

19:45

U.S. soldiers conduct live-fire training exercises at Tapa

19:33

Tallinn public transport changes over festive period

19:16

IT development error led to multiple vehicles deleted from traffic register

18:48

Russian border guard denies illegal crossing in talks with Estonian counterparts

18:44

Visual artist Jonas Taul's puppet film to premiere at Berlin Film Festival

18:16

Court rejects Tartu deputy mayor's surveillance complaint against ISS

17:56

Estonia set for a crisp Christmas Eve, but holiday snow unlikely

17:47

Top court: National Electoral Committee meetings cannot be closed

17:19

Basketball: Kaspar Suuorg's Sopot lose to Sander Raieste's Murcia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:14

Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says Updated

17.12

Officer: Purpose of Estonia's defense forces is not to provide language training

17.12

Court overturns early release decision for woman convicted of killing her baby

17.12

Gallery: Estonia installs first bunkers on Baltic Defense Line Updated

17.12

Tallinn to turn muddy downtown square into vibrant floral meadow

16.12

Wizz Air wants to become a leading airline at Tallinn Airport

14:33

Estonia hands protest note to Russia after unauthorised border crossing

12:02

International book thieves hone their craft in Estonia and Latvia

16.12

European Commission criticizes funding of Estonia's public broadcaster

10:58

Estonia sends its unwanted 1- and 2-cent coins south to Latvia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo