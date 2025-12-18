IT development error led to multiple vehicles deleted from traffic register

Vehicles were mistakenly deleted ahead of schedule from the national traffic register Thursday, thanks to an IT glitch.

The deletions were both temporary and permanent, and should have take place early next year instead, the Transport Administration said.

An amendment to the Traffic Act entering into force next year creates new grounds for both temporarily and permanently deleting vehicles from the traffic register (Liiklusregistriser). The error which arose during the development of the automated deletion system led to vehicles being deleted from the register ons December 18

The administration also informed the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) about the incident, to make them aware of the fact that due to the glitch there may be vehicles in traffic which have been erroneously struck off the register, something which the vehicles' owners may not be aware of.

Work is under way to restore the data that were mistakenly deleted, the authority said.

Under the legislative amendment set to enter into force next year, the Transport Administration is in future to temporarily delete a vehicle from the traffic register if at least one year has passed since the death of is registered owner, or in cases where a legal entity that owned the vehicle had been deleted from the commercial register for at least one month (ie. in the case of company cars).

A vehicle will subsequently be permanently wiped from the register seven years after the death of a private individual owner, or one year after the deletion of a company owner from the commercial register, under the amendments.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!