Justice chancellor: Tallinn must address parking on sidewalks issue

Cars parked outside an apartment block in Tallinn’s Õismäe district. The cars on the sidewalk are illegally parked, but in practice the law is not often enforced. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Strengthening existing parking rules is no longer enough to curb the problem of vehicles parked on sidewalks in Tallinn, Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise said.

Improperly parked vehicles cannot only hinder pedestrian movement. They can also block access for emergency vehicles in residential areas and obstruct people with mobility issues, Madise noted.

The Tallinn city government must come up with solutions cracking down on car owners who park on sidewalks, cycle lanes, block access routes etc.

Residents of an apartment building in Õismäe approached the Chancellor of Justice about their concerns over vehicles parked on the sidewalks in front of their homes.

This despite traffic signs in front of the building prohibiting such parking, and the Traffic Act also barring the practice.

While the Tallinn Municipal Police Department (MuPo) does issue fines to problem parkers, the residents found the authority is not sufficiently strict here.

While Madise called for MuPo to address the issue, the authority stated that they cannot monitor compliance with parking rules in front of the one apartment building, around the clock.

"It also emerged from the MuPo's response that although the authority has made proposals on parking arrangements both to the Tallinn transport department and to the district administrations, it is not within their competence to implement traffic changes.

However, these changes can be initiated by the Tallinn city government," Madise noted.

The situation becomes particularly bad in winter, when snowdrifts leave even less free space for movement, she noted. The problem is not a new one, either. "For years, there have been concerns that emergency vehicles cannot get close to apartment buildings. Consequently, vehicle parking in apartment building areas must be better organized. Merely strengthening parking enforcement is no longer sufficient," she continued.

Installing barriers is one possible solution, particularly in locations which MuPo have identified as hotspots in terms of having to issue fines.

This would still leave the issue of parking within residential blocks also need to be addressed, Maidse went on, noting large cities around the world have resolved the issue in various ways, for example allowing parking on one lane of large multi-lane arterial roads outside of the rush hour.

Temporary parking lots could also be built on city land, as has already been done by the private sector, she went on.

These would likely be more affordable, also, Madise went on, pointing out the Raadiku 8c parking garage in Lasnamäe as a working example.

The nighttime parking ban near office buildings and shopping centers could be lifted, giving residents of nearby areas the opportunity to keep their cars there at night and in conjunction with the private sector, she said.

Madise has approached new Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp on the issue, and requires are response from him on the issues by January.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel

