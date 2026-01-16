'Do not park here, if you value your teeth' — Tallinn parking frustration turns nasty

Scarce parking spaces in the wintry conditions have prompted one Tallinn driver to "book" a space with a message appearing to make a threat, Maaleht reported .

While the space is on a public street, the author of the note, affixed to a traffic cone, apparently believes is theirs by right. An apparent threat of violence is offered to anyone who gainsays them.

As shared in the Facebook group "Liiklusinfo Tallinnas," the printed-out note starts off pleasantly enough: "Please, do not park on this spot."

This is shortly followed up, however, by a sentence which reads: "And if you want to get better acquainted with me, then go ahead, we will learn a few things together, for example how to count your teeth."

Maaleht reported the claimed space, on Tedre tänav in the Kristiine district of town, is usually occupied by an Audi.

Local residents have reported the same issues as elsewhere in the capital. Banked up snow from street cleaning, plus freshly fallen snow and nearby roadworks, have together put parking spaces at a premium, they say.

The commentariat greeted the post with a mixture of humor, bewilderment and uproar, along with suggestions on how to deal with the situation.

Under § 64 (5) of the Traffic Act: "Parking is allowed only in indicated parking spaces or, in their absence, on the road, at a place where parking does not obstruct pedestrians and not make the traffic of other vehicles impossible." Reserved on-street parking spaces must be authorized by local government.

On-street parking across much of city center Tallinn is in any case paid. More information is here.

