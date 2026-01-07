Tallinn city government postpones €100 million in investments

The Center-Isamaa Tallinn coalition is to put off around €100 million from planned investments in the capital, Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said Wednesday.

Projects to be ditched will include cycle lanes, he told "Otse uudistemajast." Some of the investments had been found in pre-election pledges ahead of October's local election. The previous administration, which Isamaa was a part of, had also engaged in "greenwashing" with some of its projects, the deputy mayor went on.

The 2026 Tallinn city budget process was delayed into the start of the year thanks to coalition talks dragging on in the aftermath of the election, and the two parties only this week started negotiations.

The volume of previously planned investments is to be reduced, Järvan confirmed.

Kristjan Järvan. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"At the moment, investments of roughly €280 million are planned, if memory serves, and from that about €100 million will have to be postponed. We are not saying that these investments will never be made. But in order to have responsible budget policy, and so that investments are not made only next year, but that investments in the following years are also viable — as kindergartens, playgrounds, streets and roads will also need to be built then — for that reason we will likely scale back the volume of investments this time," Järvan said.

Asked whether the ruling coalition is planning a negative budget, Järvan replied that rather, those items pledged ahead of the election will be postponed instead, he went on. This was in preference to having a negative, or deficit budget.

Järvan divided the investments into two categories: "aesthetic investments, so that things look nicer," and "critical investments," which included "viaducts, bridges that are truly worn out, whose remaining service life is already difficult to assess.

"These things must be fixed, and school buildings where children no longer fit need to be expanded. These are unavoidable expenses and they have to go ahead," Järvan said.

Kristjan Järvan speaking to 'Otse uudistemajast' presenter Indrek Kiisler, Wednesday, January 7, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

He also said some planned cycle lanes will not be going ahead.

"This is not only a matter of appearance, but [cycle lanes] take away from traffic lanes, yet it is difficult to say that this makes life better for city residents," he added.

As a concrete example, reconstruction of Peterburi tee to the southeast of central Tallinn will continue, Järvan said. He also cited Salme tänav, in the Kalamaja neighborhood, where reconstruction plans were initiated during the time of the previous city government, which Järvan's party was a part of.

While there are "about 50 [car] parkers" during the day, Järvan said, in the evenings when commuters have returned from work, this figure swells.

This means a plan to halve the number of parking spaces has been ditched.

"The solution offered at the time [of the preceding Reform-SDE-Eesti 200-Isamaa coalition] was ideologically that we want to create green areas on the street and cycle paths, so you, dear citizens, who have green gardens with an apple tree — take that apple tree down and create a parking space there instead. I would say this is complete greenwashing — the city can show how green we are, but the reality is that, dear homeowners, take a patch of land from your garden, asphalt it, and make parking spaces there, as long as the city looks green. I think that is not an adequate policy and we will put an end to that," Järvan went on.

Just over a month ago, Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp said a "populist," "ideological" approach to cars versus bikes and other road users and pedestrians in Tallinn would have to end.

The overall size of Tallinn's 2026 budget is roughly the same as last year's – totaling €1.3 billion.

