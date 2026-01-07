Tallinn coalition hopes to reallocate EU millions for ditched Liivalaia tram

Tallinn officials are currently discussing ways to reallocate millions of euros of European Union funding for the construction of the Liivalaia tram line to other purposes, said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa).

The current Center-Isamaa ruling coalition in Tallinn has agreed to scrap the planned tram line. This means around €40 million of funding promised by the EU would be lost.

As the city still plans to reconstruct the street, officials have looked into whether part of the EU funding could be used for building bike lanes and bus stops, Järvan said on the online show Otse uudistemajast.

"The question was whether it would be possible during the design phase to plan the street in a way that would allow at least part of the EU funds to be used. If wide sidewalks could include bike lanes, for which there is a separate fund, or whether we could relocate public transport stops on this street. There was hope, but the current indicative position is that, due to the utility networks underneath, it is likely not possible to dismantle [the tram project]. That is the expert opinion for now, but we are still looking into whether something can be done," Järvan said.

The deputy mayor said one question is whether the money could be redirected toward rebuilding the Kristiine intersection or constructing light traffic tunnels under the railway at Ülemiste. In the case of the tunnels, the designs already exist.

Map of the planned and proposed Liivalaia tram route in Tallinn. Source: Tallinn Strategic Management Office

"The cost is about seven million, so the question is whether it can be placed under the European funding framework," said Järvan.

He added that any redirection of the funds would also require the approval of the Ministry of Climate.

"This would require serious cooperation with the ministry. Whether they agree to reallocate the money, how it would be technically possible, and whether anything further needs to be negotiated with the European Commission. From Tallinn's side, we will make our best effort to still use the money," he said.

However, the design work for Liivalaia tänav, including the tram line, will be completed.

"We looked into whether it is possible to terminate the contract. The cost of the contract is approximately €600,000. It turned out that if we cancel it today and do not want to receive the final product, we would still have to pay half a million. In this situation, it makes sense to finish the design work and just keep the project in a drawer," the deputy mayor said.

Problems with Pelguranna line

Kristjan Järvan Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The new city government has agreed that the Pelguranna tram line will go ahead, but not under the plan established by the previous coalition. For example, the tram turnaround will be located on Kolde puiestee.

However, changing the project is not simple, Järvan said.

"In the spring, when we released an analysis with the Tallinn Transport Department showing that if we moved the turnaround to Kolde puiestee, schools would be closer, there would be more riders, the cost would be seven million lower, and it would disturb residents less," Järvan claimed.

He said work is currently underway to change the project.

"Our goal is to do everything legally and correctly. We're not going to do anything shady. The question is how much of the project we can change within the scope of the procurement — at what point the 10 or 50 percent conditions apply, and whether we can fit the changes within those," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!