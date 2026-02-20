Tallinn's proposed Pelguranna tram reroute draws mixed reactions

Tallinn plans to reroute the future Pelguranna tram line through the Pollinator Highway, a move officials say would save time and money but that has local residents divided.

City officials say shifting the route to part of the Pollinator Highway, a biodiverse 14-kilometer green corridor connecting six of Tallinn's eight city districts, would shave about €7 million in costs and shorten construction.

The revised plan carries a €27 million price tag, split evenly between the city and the European Union, but would require a special exemption from the EU — something critics say is far from guaranteed. The shift in direction has also sparked mixed reactions among local residents.

Under the original plan, the Pelguranna tram would have run along Puhangu tänav, ending with a turnaround at Stroomi Beach.

The new proposal would instead send the line through the Pollinator Highway to Kolde puiestee, stopping a few blocks short of the beach with a turnaround circling the property at Puhangu 45.

EU funding, however, was conditional on a 3.2-kilometer route that included the planned Liivalaia line, which Tallinn has since dropped.

Järvan: That condition was flexible

Estonia's infrastructure minister must now seek an exemption from the European Commission to approve the funding change, but Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said the city believes Brussels can be persuaded.

"We already knew at the time that this was a flexible condition that could be negotiated with the European Commission and is clearly in Estonia's interest," Järvan said.

He added that the Commission also wants to see as much of the relevant infrastructure as possible built, and that earmarked funding does not go unused.

Opposition politicians are less confident. Tallinn City Council member Madle Lippus (SDE) said the chances of securing EU funding have diminished and accused the capital's new ruling coalition of failing to explain its approach.

"This shortened tram route will serve fewer residents anyway, and on top of that, city residents have to foot this bill themselves," Lippus said. "This definitely isn't a positive or sensible move, either practically or budget-wise."

Render of the planned new Pelguranna tramline running along Paavli tänav. Source: Tallinn city government

The first stage of the Pollinator Highway was completed in Pelgulinn last summer.

While a tramline has been part of the 14-kilometer green corridor's concept from the outset, the planned new turnaround location would require changes at the Puhangu tänav end — and that has stirred debate locally.

Is this tramline even necessary?

One resident, Martin, said the original route made more sense. Previously, the tram was planned to turn off at Puhangu, heading toward Stroomi Beach.

"Where there are homes, meaning also people to serve," he added. "Circling around the parking lot here, maybe not so much."

Elju, another local resident, worried about the impact on the area. She said large sums have been spent on the area and questioned the possibility of undoing the work already done there. Increased access, she added, could put pressure on the beach and adjacent forest.

"This is our beach, our forest," Elju stressed. "If everyone starts coming here, what's going to be left of the forest?"

Some residents are unconvinced the tram is needed at all. Svetlana said bus service in the area is already good. "Is it even really worth building this tram?" she asked.

Others, however, welcome the prospect. Kaidi acknowledged the frustration of digging up work that has just been completed in the area, but said the convenience of a connection downtown could still outweigh it.

"It can't come soon enough," Kaidi said. "It would be so handy."

Põhja-Tallinn's Pelguranna tram line is currently slated for completion by the end of 2029.

